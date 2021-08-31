The thing is, they can both be right. It’s worth taking some time to discuss a novel idea, which would be meeting in the middle.
The coronavirus pandemic is still raging. Bitter divisiveness isn’t an outlier but a part of everyday life. Woven into that life is the tendency to see another individual as “other,” as something different from us. It’s hard to believe there isn’t some relationship between that reality, how fans are treating athletes and how athletes are responding.
Booing athletes who underperform for teams into which fans have invested time and money and emotion over decades might be, as Alderson said, “every fan’s right.” Seen one way, Báez’s response — pointing both thumbs down after big Mets hits in Sunday’s 9-4 victory over Washington, a gesture mimicked by Mets teammates Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar — could be flat-out funny, part of a good-natured back-and-forth with the crowd at Citi Field. Those fans might want to lighten up during a rare positive development in what has become a lost month for the home team. Viewed another way, this is just more unnecessary antagonism between factions that should be on the same side. It fits a time in which we’re all Americans yet we can’t agree on the color of the sky or the direction the sun sets.
Báez has been a Met for all of a month, and during his tenure the team has fallen from first to third, from playoff position to afterthought. The versatile infielder, formerly a core member of the Chicago Cubs, has hit .210 with a .709 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in the 17 games in which he has played, games in which New York has just a 6-11 record. He was supposed to help. As a whole, he has hurt. Mets fans — as is their custom — have let him know.
Báez’s take, because it’s important:
“We’re going to struggle seven times out of 10,” he told reporters after Sunday’s victory. “It just feels bad when … I strike out and get booed. It doesn’t really get to me, but I want to let them know that when we’re successful, we’re going to do the same thing to let them know how it feels.
“If we win together, then we got to lose together, and the fans are a really big part of it. In my case, they got to be better.”
That’s an unusually frank take on the impact fans have on the athletes they back. Alderson’s response was jarring in that it so clearly staked out a side, and the side was not that of his own clubhouse. Most executives believe that protecting their players is a primary aspect of the job. Alderson chose the fans — which is fine, because they help pay the bills, and there’s room to think Báez’s thumbs-down was too in-your-face to the customer.
“The Mets will not tolerate any player gesture that is unprofessional in its meaning or is directed in a negative way toward our fans,” Alderson said in his statement. “I will be meeting with our players and staff to convey this message directly.”
This isn’t a Báez issue, nor is it a Mets issue, nor is it a baseball issue. It’s an all-of-us-in-2021 issue. I spent Sunday not at Citi Field for Nats-Mets but at Caves Valley Golf Club outside Baltimore for the BMW Championship. The assignment: Walk the course with the final pairing of Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau with an eye on the golf, sure, but more to the point, with an ear to how the crowed treated DeChambeau.
Without drilling down into the insular world of golf, the background is this: DeChambeau and fellow major champion Brooks Koepka have engaged in a months-long sparring session in which the primary goal of each seems to be to get under the other’s skin. The fallout is that DeChambeau, for weeks now, has been subjected to gallery catcalls of “Nice shot, Brooksie!” and the like, most from fake tough guys 10 rows behind the ropes who want to make their buddies laugh.
On Sunday, as DeChambeau and Cantlay engaged in an absolutely enthralling match, most of the behavior was good. But this is an age in which the trolls that lurk on Twitter sometimes creep into real life, even when a rope is all that separates the real life of the fans from the real life of a living, breathing, human being who happens to be a professional golfer.
The times I heard the cries of “Brooksie!” from the gallery Sunday, DeChambeau didn’t flinch. They were a non-factor. But after Cantlay finished DeChambeau on the sixth hole of a playoff, my friend Kevin Van Valkenburg of ESPN followed him off the course, watched him hand his hat to a kid along the ropes, then heard another fan — who waited until after DeChambeau had passed — yell out, “Great job, Brooksie!”
DeChambeau turned around.
“You know what?” DeChambeau said, according to Van Valkenburg. “Get the f--- out!”
“He had rage in his eyes,” Van Valkenburg wrote.
There’s an edge to all this now, not just with Báez and not just with DeChambeau. Russell Westbrook, then with the Washington Wizards, had popcorn dumped on him by a fan in Philadelphia. A Yankees fan hurled a baseball at Boston outfielder Alex Verdugo. Alderson is endorsing the idea that the purchase of a ticket comes with the right to boo. No problem. But it’s not terribly difficult to see how all this is a step away from becoming dangerous.
So circle back to a central part of Báez’s message: “We’re not machines.” If the just-concluded Tokyo Olympics taught us anything, it’s that athletes deal with the struggles we all face, often more acutely and definitely more publicly.
Yes, professional athletes are public figures. Sure, most make more money than you and me combined. Indeed, putting forth an honest, competitive effort is a low bar to clear from the viewpoint of a 9-to-5, lunch-pail type.
But if booing is every fan’s right, poking the bear merely to provoke rage is abuse. Acknowledging that is not getting soft as a society. It’s behaving decently toward another human.
Reject Javy Báez’s response to booing, and that’s fine. There’s surely a better way for him to connect with the fans and explain how his own struggles bother him. The last two years have shown, though, that athletes might not just take routine debasement as part of their job description. They’re not “other” from us. Each is one of us. Civility, then, can be a two-way street.