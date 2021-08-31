Booing athletes who underperform for teams into which fans have invested time and money and emotion over decades might be, as Alderson said, “every fan’s right.” Seen one way, Báez’s response — pointing both thumbs down after big Mets hits in Sunday’s 9-4 victory over Washington, a gesture mimicked by Mets teammates Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar — could be flat-out funny, part of a good-natured back-and-forth with the crowd at Citi Field. Those fans might want to lighten up during a rare positive development in what has become a lost month for the home team. Viewed another way, this is just more unnecessary antagonism between factions that should be on the same side. It fits a time in which we’re all Americans yet we can’t agree on the color of the sky or the direction the sun sets.