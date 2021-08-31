“It’s a fair conversation,” Harbaugh told reporters Monday, the day after an MRI determined that Dobbins would miss the season, when asked what he would tell fans who might ask why he used the running back in a meaningless game.
“We played Lamar [Jackson], we played Mark [Andrews], we played the starting offensive line, we played the whole starting offense for nine plays, I think it was. Those guys played for no more than 23 plays the whole preseason; that’s what J.K. had.”
He defended the decision by saying that Dobbins had only10 touches on 23 plays in the previous three preseason games. Other teams, including in the AFC North, give their starters more preseason-game playing time.
“But there are other teams that don’t play their guys at all,” Harbaugh said. “They don’t play their starters for one snap. We are probably as close to that as we’ve — I know we’re farther down that road than we’ve ever been. We played our guys so little this offseason. It’s just been how we’ve done it. But any time a guy gets hurt, you ask yourself those questions.”
A broken leg and ankle injury limited Dobbins’s senior season in high school to one game, something his agent pointed out Sunday. “Been down this road before,” Zac Hiller tweeted. “He’ll come back bigger, stronger, faster.”
The second-year running back, a second-round pick out of Ohio State, had pulled in a screen pass from Lamar Jackson when the injury occurred and his teammates instantly seemed to know the severity.
“I’m hurt, bro, because you know how much work he put in, the type of guy he is,” wide receiver James Proche II said (via the Baltimore Sun). “He’s just a real solid dude, and he loves the game, man, so any time the game’s taken away from a dude like that, you really feel for him.”
The loss of Dobbins means the Ravens will go with a running-back-by-committee approach. Gus Edwards, one of only two NFL players who has rushed for at least 700 yards and averaged five-plus yards per carry in his first three seasons (Cleveland’s Nick Chubb is the other) will see increased playing time. Ty’Son Williams, an undrafted free agent out of BYU, has rushed for a 5.5-yard average yards on 24 carries in preseason games this summer and has created some positive buzz. Justice Hill and Nate McCrary are the other running backs on the roster.
Signing a veteran free agent is another option. In June, the Ravens took a look at Todd Gurley but did not sign him. He remains available and “if there’s a veteran out there that makes sense,” Harbaugh said the team would make a move.
“Like any injury … you just have to approach it and overcome it,” Harbaugh said. “We have the players to do it. We have the team to do it. And I have full confidence in the rest of the running backs that are here to pick up the load and to do a great job for us.”
The Ravens aren’t the only team dealing with losing a running back. Dobbins is the third lost for the season because of preseason or pre-training camp injuries. He joins the Los Angeles Rams’ Cam Akers, who tore his Achilles in a training session before training camp opened; and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Travis Etienne, who suffered a Lisfranc foot injury in Monday’s game against the Saints.