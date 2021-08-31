Because the first game of two the Mets were scheduled to play Tuesday was the resumption of a suspended game that made it just three batters before being called — a quaint little scandal from a (somewhat) simpler time when many Mets were vocal about their frustrations with the schedule — only a few thousand fans were around to see Walker and the Mets take the field for the first time since the whole thing began. Many of them cheered. A few of them booed, a similar split to when Lindor stepped into the box for his first at-bat.