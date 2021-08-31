“We love you Javy!” one fan yelled.
“We forgive you!” said another, clearly willing to leave the Mets’ latest brush with chaos — Báez’s stunning Sunday admission that he, Lindor, Kevin Pillar, and other teammates were flashing the thumbs-down sign to their own fans in return for boos this weekend — behind her.
“It’s been everywhere. Not surprised, but all the comments from my comments, it’s been crazy,” Báez said. “But I understand the frustration. We’re frustrated, too.”
Though Báez has been a member of the Mets for only a month, his public acknowledgment that he and his teammates were booing the fans because the fans boo them is in keeping with the chaos and public grievances that have characterized this entire Mets season. The Mets entered this season buoyed by the spending of new owner Steven Cohen and the once-in-a-generation showings of starter Jacob deGrom, then seemed poised to take the National League East.
Instead, they lost deGrom to nebulous injuries and have been consumed by one controversy after another, from a fight in the tunnel players later said was about rodent identification, to battles with the media over what they believe is unwarranted negativity for a team that began the year with the third-highest payroll in the majors but began Tuesday well out of a playoff spot with just three more wins than the Colorado Rockies.
Their team president issued a statement Sunday condemning his players for their treatment of fans and promising a team meeting to address the issue — a meeting that did occur Tuesday, though no one wanted to supply many details publicly.
“As far as who spoke and what was the message and how long it was, all that we want to keep in- house,” Mets Manager Luis Rojas said. “But we did have a message to address some of the things that happened a couple days ago and do some things right and move forward.”
While the Mets are a third-place team that began the day 6½ games out of the second wild card spot, they have also become a spectacle: Forty-five minutes before their suspended game against the Marlins resumed Tuesday, their manager hadn’t yet spoken and their quarter-of-a-billion dollar shortstop was being booed by fans behind the dugout before apologizing for offending the fans while repeating that he hadn’t meant to do so.
“It was to the dugout. Thumbs-down for me means the adversity we have gone through this whole time, the negative things, we have overcome it. We did it. We went over,” Lindor said, giving a thumbs-down as if repeating the gesture elucidated the explanation. “However, it was wrong and I apologize to whoever I offended. It was not my intent to offend people. You can’t go against the fans.”
Lindor’s attempt to explain that the gesture was not directed at fans while also acknowledging it was wrong echoed similar sentiment from Báez, who said he may have misspoken about the gesture being intended to boo the fans.
“I really meant like, to boo me now — not to the fans, to our dugout,” said Báez, grew up speaking Spanish but braves his interviews in English, something many Spanish speakers choose against for fear of being misinterpreted.
“I didn’t say the fans are bad. I love the fans. But I just felt like we were alone,” he added. “The fans, obviously wants to win. And they pay our salaries like everybody says, but we want to win, too. The frustration got to us. I didn’t mean to offend anyone. And if I offended anybody, we apologize.”
Báez seems to have offended somebody, as the 8,000 or so fans on hand for the first game Tuesday booed him far louder than Lindor when he made a pinch-hit appearance in the eighth inning, then cheered when he was hit by a pitch.
Rojas has maintained that he didn’t know what his players meant with the thumbs-down gesture, and therefore said Tuesday that he doesn’t wish he had stepped into stop it because he didn’t know it was happening in the first place. But he did defend Báez, suggesting that the infielder may have misspoken somewhat and arguing that the fact that both infielders apologized means the Mets are not lacking for public accountability.
“Guys were accountable today, from my knowledge. Javier and Francisco showed up and they were accountable for some of their actions and some of their sayings,” Rojas said.
Because the first game of two the Mets were scheduled to play Tuesday was the resumption of a suspended game that made it just three batters before being called — a quaint little scandal from a (somewhat) simpler time when many Mets were vocal about their frustrations with the schedule — only a few thousand fans were around to see Walker and the Mets take the field for the first time since the whole thing began. Many of them cheered. A few of them booed, a similar split to when Lindor stepped into the box for his first at-bat.
Lindor also received a thumbs-down from Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar, who was chirping at the already on-edge Mets throughout the early innings and made the gesture toward the Mets dugout when Lindor looked his way. Clearly, he hadn’t heard Lindor’s pregame apology.
“I’m a man. I’m accountable for my mistake, and it was a mistake by putting my thumbs down at a time when it didn’t need to be,” Lindor said. “My thumb didn’t need to be down.”
Both Mets vowed not to do the thumbs-down gesture for the rest of the season. Lindor said he hopes the issue doesn’t cling to him his whole career here, seeing as he is currently under contract to play 81 games per year in front of the Citi Field fans. Báez is a short-term rental, and seems unlikely to sign here long-term after the season. As he finished his public apology and headed back into the dugout, a fan in a Mets jersey and hat yelled out to him.
“Javy, we just want to win bro,” he said. Báez looked up, smiled, and disappeared into the clubhouse.