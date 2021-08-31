“We just don’t have matchups right now,” Mystics Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault said. “We’re undersized. There’s no Tina, there’s no Elena and it’s just hard. They’re big and strong and we’re guarding 6-7 with 6-1. And we try to double them some, we tried to help, but if you do that too much, you’re giving up wide open threes. … We did a good job, for the most part, on their guards. But those two, they just carved out space and we didn’t have much we could do about it.”