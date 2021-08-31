On Aug. 21, when the Nationals were in Milwaukee, Robles felt sick and Thomas slid into the lineup. Thomas, a 26-year-old acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline, joined Washington with limited expectations. Like Robles, he was a former prospect in a rough patch. But unlike Robles, he was new, even refreshing, with Robles trudging through another season. So Thomas hit, hit some more, and remained in the order after Robles felt better. Robles made two starts, three pinch-hit appearances and otherwise disappeared.
He was sent to the Rochester Red Wings before the Nationals’ 7:05 p.m. game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Not counting one rehab assignment, Robles last game in the minors was on Sept. 3, 2018, when Washington’s Class AAA affiliate was still the Syracuse Chiefs.
“Since Lane’s been here, he’s done well,” Manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday. “He’s really worked good at-bats, he’s hit, he’s taken some good walks. So right now he’s earned the right to be out there and play.”
Entering Tuesday’s game, Thomas had 13 hits and seven walks in 49 plate appearances with the Nationals. In August, ahead of Thomas taking over, Robles had 14 hits in 70 plate appearances, including five doubles, a homer, two walks and 14 strikeouts. The problem, though, is that that marked a slight improvement compared to the rest of his season. From April 6 to July 31, Robles posted a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .203/.323/.290 in 86 games.
His defense did revert to above-average this year. But the offense and base-running never clicked. The end of this season, with the stakes lowered by a trade deadline sell-off, seemed like a good chance for Robles to tap back into his top prospect potential. Instead, it offered the Nationals a window — and the right personnel — to make a significant change.
Outfielder Andrew Stevenson was promoted from the Red Wings in Robles’s spot. The Nationals also put reliever Kyle Finnegan on paternity list and recalled reliever Wander Suero. Rosters expand to 28 players on Wednesday, but Robles will have to spend a minimum 10 days in Rochester unless brought back for an injured teammate.
