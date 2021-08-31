On Aug. 21, when the Nationals were in Milwaukee, Robles felt sick and Thomas slid into the lineup. Thomas, a 26-year-old acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline, joined Washington with limited expectations. Like Robles, he was a former prospect in a rough patch. But unlike Robles, he was new, even refreshing, with Robles trudging through another season. So Thomas hit, hit some more, and remained in the order after Robles felt better. Robles made two starts, three pinch-hit appearances and otherwise disappeared.