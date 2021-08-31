Belichick previously had called Newton the Patriots’ starter, even after the team was able to get Jones with the 15th overall selection in the NFL draft. But the tone of Belichick’s public comments shifted in recent days. He was asked about the Patriots’ starting-quarterback situation and said the team had decisions to make.
Even so, Tuesday’s move stunned many in and around the league. Many observers expected Belichick to begin the season with Newton, the former league MVP for the Carolina Panthers, as the starter, then switch to Jones at the first sign of struggles. Belichick said at a news conference earlier Tuesday that Newton “certainly … started at a much higher point than he did last year” and was “definitely moving in the right direction.” Few, if any, expected Newton to be cut, even if the Patriots went with Jones as the starter from the outset of his rookie season.
Newton missed practices last week — including a joint practice with the New York Giants in Foxborough, Mass. — while barred from team activities for five days because of a reentry process that the Patriots attributed to a misunderstanding about the NFL’s coronavirus protocols. That reentry protocol applies only to unvaccinated players. Belichick acknowledged at the time that Newton’s absence represented an opportunity for Jones.
Newton was re-signed by the Patriots this offseason and had been about to enter his second season with the team. He had 12 rushing touchdowns last season but struggled as a passer, with eight touchdown passes and 10 interceptions, while the Patriots went 7-9 and missed the playoffs in the first season since quarterback Tom Brady’s departure via free agency for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jones played for Belichick’s close associate, Coach Nick Saban, in college at Alabama and looked poised and promising during training camp and the preseason. There was speculation before the NFL draft that he’d be taken by the San Francisco 49ers with the third overall choice. Instead, the 49ers went with Trey Lance and the Patriots were able to stay put and land Jones at No. 15.