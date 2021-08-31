During Tuesday’s Red Sox-Rays game, Boston’s Xander Bogaerts was removed in the second inning. The Red Sox subsequently confirmed that the veteran shortstop and team leader, who made his third all-star squad this season, tested positive for the virus.
Before the game, Red Sox Manager Alex Cora revealed that another Boston pitcher, reliever Hirokazu Sawamura, also received a positive test result.
Bogaerts, Barnes and Sawamura join teammates Kiké Hernández, Christian Arroyo and left-handed pitcher Martín Pérez on the covid-19 injured list. All have tested positive, and lefty reliever Josh Taylor entered quarantine because he was deemed to have been in close contact with Barnes.
Barnes, who has been vaccinated, landed on the covid IL for the third time this season. His first trip occurred during spring training and he was quickly cleared to return. In early August, he went on the list, then tested negative for the virus.
Pérez tested positive Monday and the team discovered Barnes’s positive status as it went through contact tracing and testing. Hernandez and Arroyo tested positive last week in Cleveland and were placed on the list on Friday. Both are feeling okay, according to Cora, but they reportedly remain for the time being in Cleveland.
In an important week in which they play the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco placed Alex Wood, the probable starter Tuesday against the Brewers, on the covid injured list Monday afternoon and were uncertain of Johnny Cueto’s status.
Cueto, who felt ill but has twice tested negative since returning from bereavement leave in the Dominican Republic, also was placed on the covid-related list. He had cold and flu-like symptoms and will be monitored, according to Manager Gabe Kapler. Cueto was scratched from his Monday night start, a 3-1 loss in the series opener, but could be available Tuesday night, provided he tests negative and feels better.
“He has not tested positive for covid but he is not well today,” Kapler told reporters. “We’re going to check back in with him throughout the day and do our best to get him healthy as quickly as possible.”
Both Cueto and Wood were scheduled to face the Dodgers, who trail the Giants by 1½ games in the NL West and have a commanding lead for the NL’s first wild card, this weekend. Kapler called the situation “a real concern” but added that it “doesn’t make us unique in any way.”
The Giants returned to the West Coast Sunday without Donovan Solano, who remained in isolation in a New York hotel room after testing positive for the virus. Kapler said Solano gave him permission to say that he had been vaccinated.
“I’m concerned. I am,” Cora had said before Bogaerts was lifted from Tuesday’s game. “It feels like it’s one every day. It’s just the nature of where we’re at. This is our reality. We just have to keep doing what we’re doing as far as testing and see what happens. Hopefully this is the end of it, but there are no guarantees.”