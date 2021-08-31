That game is scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Ida caused citywide power outages and other damage.
“I would say, look, we’re starting with the idea that let’s just say it’s a month,” Payton said. “I think it’s much easier to reel it back in. … So I think we’re looking at, all right, just the first quarter of the season, the first four weeks, knowing that we can always adjust, if need be. Certainly we know for at least the upcoming couple weeks. So we’re not looking past that.”
According to Payton, the Saints hoped to complete arrangements within a day or so for practice accommodations beyond this week. He mentioned Southern Methodist University in Dallas and Texas Christian University in nearby Fort Worth as possibilities, along with the prospect of practicing at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Team officials considered a West Coast base of operations — perhaps Oxnard, Calif., where the Cowboys conduct their training camp — but decided against it, Payton said, because of an early-season schedule that includes September road games at Carolina and New England.
“We’re looking at really the first, call it, three or four weeks of the season,” Payton said.
The Saints are scheduled to play only two home games in the first seven weeks of the regular season: the opener against the Packers and an Oct. 3 meeting with the New York Giants in Week 4.
“Look, there’s a chance that if our stadium’s not ready to host the Packers in Week 1, where might that game be? And there’s a chance that game could be very well be right here at AT&T Stadium,” Payton said. “We’ve got enough fans in this area and Houston and certainly from Louisiana, northern Louisiana that we think that that would be something that’s very realistic.”
The Cowboys play their Week 1 game on the road in Tampa against the Buccaneers in the NFL’s season-opening game Sept. 9. The Cowboys are scheduled to play at home Oct. 3 against the Panthers.
The NFL said Monday through a spokesman that it was “continuing to monitor developments” in New Orleans.
The Saints are scheduled to play four of their first six games on the road. They have their bye week scheduled for Week 6. Their third home game of the season is scheduled for Oct. 31 against the Buccaneers in Week 8.
“Moving forward, a lot of it’ll be dependent on when is the city ready to receive people to come back? When is the power back up? When are all things up and running again at least for people to return?” Payton said Tuesday. “And we don’t know the answer to that yet.”
The Saints will stay at their current hotel in the Dallas area through Wednesday, Payton said. Saints players will be given several days off before the team gathers again Sunday.
The Saints left New Orleans late Saturday afternoon for Dallas. Their preseason finale, scheduled for Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals at the Superdome, was canceled. The Cardinals already had departed for New Orleans but returned to Phoenix after learning midflight about the cancellation of the game.
“We were able to, in a very short period of time, travel a large group of people to a safe spot,” Payton said. “And these circumstances are unique.”
The Saints were displaced from New Orleans for the entire 2005 season following the destruction caused by Hurricane Katrina. The team was based in San Antonio, and played home games there and in Baton Rouge. The Saints played their opening “home” game that season against the Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. They returned to New Orleans for the 2006 season, with Payton as their new coach and Drew Brees as their new quarterback.