For that reason, this soccer season will be the most unpredictable one in some time. Programs are preparing for it in different ways.
“We’re basically starting all over again from scratch, but I would imagine pretty much everybody is doing the same thing,” Greene said. “But it’s the same message. We’re not going to change the expectation.”
At Gonzaga, Coach Scott Waller saw a record turnout at tryouts. But his staff faces basic challenges after missing out on last season.
“A lot of it is just getting my guys acclimated to Gonzaga soccer,” Waller said. “Normally they’d spend time on JV or freshman and learn the ropes. … We try to set the bar as hoping to be the best we can be.”
And at Bowie, a Prince George’s County power, Coach Frantz Deetjen has had to overcome low turnout numbers and a lot of youth to get his team prepared.
“I’ve had to remind everyone that this is not the same team as before,” Deetjen said. “They think because we’re Bowie we’re going to win and be phenomenal. But each recipe takes time, the process takes time.”
Deetjen, Waller and Greene have all led their respective programs for some time — Deetjen for 16 years, Waller for 23 and Greene for 27. That stability, and the benefits of an established culture, will likely be more important than ever this fall.
Nobody really knows what they have on their roster, how good their opponents will be or how the standings might shake out. So it pays to have an experienced coach. With that in mind, here’s a look at our preseason rankings.
The rankings will be updated at the midway point of the season and then again in November once the season is over.
1. St. Albans
In a year when most teams are dealing with widespread inexperience on the roster, the Bulldogs return 10 players from a team that won the Interstate Athletic Conference championship in the fall of 2019.
2. Whitman
Before the pandemic wiped out last season, the Vikings spent two straight seasons atop these rankings. Its culture of success will be tested by a lack of varsity of experience, but Greene’s squad is still expected to be 4A contenders.
3. Gonzaga
The Eagles are the reigning Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and District of Columbia Sports Athletic Association champions.
4. Bethesda-Chevy Chase
The Barons have generated a healthy amount of preseason buzz, as a senior-laden roster hopes to lead the 2017 4A champions back to glory.
5. DeMatha
Another consistent contender out of the WCAC, Coach Andrew Quinn’s Stags are always a local threat.
6. Broadneck
Senior forward Mikey Johnson and senior defender Zach Tettemer will be key contributors for the Bruins, an Anne Arundel County power.
7. Mt. Hebron
Widely seen as the team to beat in Howard County, the Vikings will be led by key seniors Jimmy Linsenmeyer and Liam McCaffrey.
8. Severna Park
The Falcons, winners of three Maryland state titles, will start the season with tough matches against Huntingtown and River Hill.
9. Sidwell Friends
Coming off a strong 2019, the Quakers are a team to be in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference.
10. Bowie
The Bulldogs have just three returners, but they should be able to hold on to their status as a Prince George’s County contender.
On the bubble: Arundel, Georgetown Prep, Good Counsel, O’Connell, Walter Johnson