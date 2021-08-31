The Jaguars and other NFL teams trimmed their rosters to 53 active players by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Meyer said that players’ potential availability — based on vaccination status — was among the issues considered by the Jaguars.
“Everyone was considered,” Meyer said at a news conference. “That was part of the production. Let’s start talking about this and then also: Is he vaccinated or not? Can I say that that was a decision-maker? It was certainly in consideration.”
The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.
In May, a representative of the league office called Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane to reinforce to him that a player cannot be released based solely on vaccination status, a person familiar with the situation said at the time. That was after Beane made comments in a radio interview about a hypothetical scenario involving releasing an unvaccinated player.
Unvaccinated players are tested daily for the coronavirus, under the protocols developed by the league and the NFLPA. Vaccinated players and team staffers will be tested weekly, under the updated protocols for the regular season that were sent to the teams Monday by the league.
Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said last week that unvaccinated players were testing positive for the virus at a rate seven times higher than vaccinated players. Unvaccinated players also are subject to five-day quarantines if they’re identified as high-risk close contacts to an individual who tests positive. Vaccinated players are exempt from quarantines based on contact tracing.
The NFL said last week that it is interested in a vaccine requirement for all players, but the NFLPA has not consented to that.
Meyer pointed Tuesday to the NFL’s stringent rules regarding unvaccinated players in citing the fact that standout pass rusher Josh Allen missed a pair of preseason games after being placed on the Jaguars’ covid-19 reserve list.
“Josh Allen’s never had it [covid],” Meyer said. “He’s not played in two weeks. So he’s never had covid. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but he’s never had covid. So that’s pretty punitive.”