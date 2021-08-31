Reflecting on the public stance she took at the French Open in late May, announcing on social media that she would not do post-match interviews, Osaka said on the eve of the U.S. Open she mishandled things in Paris But she added that she is also an “in the moment” type of person, prone to say whatever she feels. “I don’t necessarily think that’s a bad thing,” she said, adding that she didn’t anticipate “how big of a deal it would become. ”