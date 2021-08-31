After cutting 10 players Monday, the Washington Football Team continued to trim its roster early Tuesday to get to 53 before the 4 p.m. deadline.

Among the early surprises were second-year wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, veteran running back Peyton Barber and cornerback Jimmy Moreland, all of whom were released Tuesday, according to people with knowledge of the situation. The three players had faced stiff competition at their respective positions after Washington bolstered its roster during the offseason.

Early Tuesday, Washington also cut Jeremy Reaves, a well-regarded safety who started three games late last season; defensive end William Bradley-King, a seventh-round rookie out of Baylor; cornerback Danny Johnson, who doubled as Washington’s leading kick returner last season; linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk; offensive tackle David Sharpe and veteran guard Wes Martin, who last year offseason was in the running for a starting job.

Washington still needs to make a handful of cuts to get down to 53, and after revamping many positions in the offseason, it still faces some difficult decisions to form its initial active roster.

Last year the team lacked a clear No. 2 wide receiver behind Terry McLaurin. Now it has a clear top five, with Curtis Samuel, rookie Dyami Brown, Adam Humphries and Cam Sims, plus a pair of newcomers who can double as returners in rookie Dax Milne and DeAndre Carter. At running back, Barber was seemingly pushed out by Jaret Patterson, the team’s lone college free agent signing who led the team in both receiving (70) and rushing yards (110) in the preseason. The 5-foot-7 back, who grew up roughly eight miles from FedEx Field in Glenn Dale, Md., was listed as the fifth running back on the team’s unofficial depth chart to start preseason, but quickly moved his way up.

At tight end, Washington has to decide the future of Sammis Reyes, a former Chilean basketball player who only started playing organized football late last year. To protect his future value while also providing immediate depth, Washington could keep four tight ends, with Logan Thomas, Reyes, rookie John Bates and Ricky Seals-Jones.

The start to Washington’s latest roster puzzle, however, Coach Ron Rivera said he looks to the trenches.

“You’d love to keep 10 [offensive linemen], especially in the light of the extra game,” he said Sunday, referring to the NFL’s expanded regular season. “Last year at one point, we had 16 total offense lineman that’s including the practice squad guys. So we are not opposed to it. If we have to keep 10 active and five or six on practice squad, I can tell you that much right now, we would do that.”

But to keep that many, he’d have to sacrifice other positions, perhaps along the defensive line or at linebacker. Or maybe the secondary, where Washington signed William Jackson III and drafted Benjamin St.-Juste as outside cornerbacks, then watched two others blossom in camp. Torry McTyer, a well-traveled fourth-year player, was the star of Washington’s camp with big play after big play, totaling enough to warrant a roster spot. Troy Apke, who doubles as a special teams “ace,” according to Rivera, moved from safety to cornerback and seemed to find a comfort zone — enough so that Washington could keep him after parting with Moreland, a former seventh-round pick.

Washington’s retooled safeties group also creates tough decisions. Bobby McCain was signed in free agency and Darrick Forrest was drafted, creating more options around Landon Collins and Kam Curl. But Reaves and Cole Luke, who thrived late last season when the group suffered a slew of injuries, lost out in the competition.

Released/waived players (so far):

QB Steven Montez

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

WR Isaiah Wright

WR Tony Brown

RB Peyton Barber

RB Jonathan Williams

TE Caleb Wilson

G Wes Martin

OT David Sharpe

OT David Steinmetz

C Jon Toth

DE William Bradley-King

DE Bunmi Rotimi

DT Devaroe Lawrence

LB Jordan Kunaszyk

LB Joe Walker

CB Jimmy Moreland

CB Linden Stephens

CB Danny Johnson

S Jeremy Reaves

S Cole Luke