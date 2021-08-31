Early Tuesday, Washington also cut Jeremy Reaves, a well-regarded safety who started three games late last season; defensive end William Bradley-King, a seventh-round rookie out of Baylor; cornerback Danny Johnson, who doubled as Washington’s leading kick returner last season; linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk; offensive tackle David Sharpe and veteran guard Wes Martin, who last year offseason was in the running for a starting job.
Washington still needs to make a handful of cuts to get down to 53, and after revamping many positions in the offseason, it still faces some difficult decisions to form its initial active roster.
Last year the team lacked a clear No. 2 wide receiver behind Terry McLaurin. Now it has a clear top five, with Curtis Samuel, rookie Dyami Brown, Adam Humphries and Cam Sims, plus a pair of newcomers who can double as returners in rookie Dax Milne and DeAndre Carter. At running back, Barber was seemingly pushed out by Jaret Patterson, the team’s lone college free agent signing who led the team in both receiving (70) and rushing yards (110) in the preseason. The 5-foot-7 back, who grew up roughly eight miles from FedEx Field in Glenn Dale, Md., was listed as the fifth running back on the team’s unofficial depth chart to start preseason, but quickly moved his way up.
At tight end, Washington has to decide the future of Sammis Reyes, a former Chilean basketball player who only started playing organized football late last year. To protect his future value while also providing immediate depth, Washington could keep four tight ends, with Logan Thomas, Reyes, rookie John Bates and Ricky Seals-Jones.
The start to Washington’s latest roster puzzle, however, Coach Ron Rivera said he looks to the trenches.
“You’d love to keep 10 [offensive linemen], especially in the light of the extra game,” he said Sunday, referring to the NFL’s expanded regular season. “Last year at one point, we had 16 total offense lineman that’s including the practice squad guys. So we are not opposed to it. If we have to keep 10 active and five or six on practice squad, I can tell you that much right now, we would do that.”
But to keep that many, he’d have to sacrifice other positions, perhaps along the defensive line or at linebacker. Or maybe the secondary, where Washington signed William Jackson III and drafted Benjamin St.-Juste as outside cornerbacks, then watched two others blossom in camp. Torry McTyer, a well-traveled fourth-year player, was the star of Washington’s camp with big play after big play, totaling enough to warrant a roster spot. Troy Apke, who doubles as a special teams “ace,” according to Rivera, moved from safety to cornerback and seemed to find a comfort zone — enough so that Washington could keep him after parting with Moreland, a former seventh-round pick.
Washington’s retooled safeties group also creates tough decisions. Bobby McCain was signed in free agency and Darrick Forrest was drafted, creating more options around Landon Collins and Kam Curl. But Reaves and Cole Luke, who thrived late last season when the group suffered a slew of injuries, lost out in the competition.
Released/waived players (so far):
QB Steven Montez
WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
WR Isaiah Wright
WR Tony Brown
RB Peyton Barber
RB Jonathan Williams
TE Caleb Wilson
G Wes Martin
OT David Sharpe
OT David Steinmetz
C Jon Toth
DE William Bradley-King
DE Bunmi Rotimi
DT Devaroe Lawrence
LB Jordan Kunaszyk
LB Joe Walker
CB Jimmy Moreland
CB Linden Stephens
CB Danny Johnson
S Jeremy Reaves
S Cole Luke