During a three-week stretch from Aug. 1-21, the NFL said there were 68 positive coronavirus tests among players and staff out of 7,190 individuals who were tested. According to the league, the rate of positive tests among unvaccinated personnel was seven times higher than the rate of positive tests among those who were vaccinated.
Newton has not confirmed his vaccination status, saying it was personal, and Belichick offered no other details. Unvaccinated players are tested daily for the coronavirus, under protocols created by the NFL and NFL Players Association. Vaccinated players and team staff members will be tested weekly in accordance with updated regular season protocols sent to teams Monday.
Those protocols indirectly contributed to Newton’s release. Because of what the team said was a “misunderstanding” of protocol, Newton was barred from team activities for five crucial days last week and missed three practices as he complied with a reentry protocol that applies only to unvaccinated players. As Belichick acknowledged, that gave Mac Jones, the rookie they took with the 15th pick in the NFL draft, an opening.
Earlier in training camp, Belichick had said that Newton, who was entering his second season with the team, would be the starter. But he was noncommittal about his starter in a news conference earlier Tuesday, saying that Newton had shown progress. “Certainly he started at a much higher point than what he did last year. So [he’s] definitely moving in the right direction.”
Not long afterward, Newton was released.