Coach Gregg Berhalter said Pulisic is day-to-day leading to the second qualifier, to be played Sunday against Canada in Nashville. Pulisic will continue training in Tennessee.
Steffen, a Manchester City goalkeeper, suffered back spasms. Matt Turner, a New England Revolution standout who starred for an MLS-heavy U.S. squad in the Concacaf Gold Gup this summer, will start in Steffen’s place.
Turner did not make his U.S. debut until early this year and has never played abroad for the national team. Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest) is the other keeper in camp.
Steffen “has dealt with something like this before [last season], but it’s just something that crept up on him over the last couple days and he woke up [Wednesday] and his back was extremely tight,” Berhalter said. “It was really going to be really touch and go to see if he could play any part in the game and we thought it best to let him get rehab and try to make a run for Sunday potentially.”
The Americans will also visit Honduras next Wednesday as part of a 14-game, seven-month campaign to earn a berth in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Pulisic and Steffen raised the number of absences to three. Forward Tim Weah, a likely starter in one of the three qualifiers over the next week, was scratched from the training camp roster after suffering a thigh injury last week with his French club, Lille. Berhalter did not replace Weah on the roster.
“This is just another opportunity for our guys to respond,” Berhalter said. “We feel like we have a deep team and now is the time to show it.”
Brenden Aaronson or Konrad de la Fuente is likely to fill Pulisic’s role on the wing.
Pulisic, who was vaccinated, tested positive about two weeks ago. He remained in isolation at least 10 days in London and was allowed to travel last weekend, flying commercial via Washington with several English-based U.S. teammates.
Questions lingered, though, about his capacity to play in a competitive match after the layoff, which began following the Premier League opener Aug. 14 against Crystal Palace.
“Everyone handles it differently,” Berhalter said last week about the impact of the coronavirus. “Everyone responds to it differently. Everyone recovers from it differently.”
