Smoltz, a Hall of Famer, is still expected to travel and call the Division Series for the network, which does not mandate vaccines for broadcasters calling games on-site.
An MLB Network spokesman declined to comment on the record. A representative for Smoltz did not return a message seeking a request for comment. A spokesman for the New York Mets, for whom Leiter is an adviser, did not reply to an email seeking comment from Leiter.
Smoltz is also the lead analyst on Fox Sports’s baseball coverage, calling games alongside star play-by-play announcer Joe Buck. A network spokesperson said Smoltz’s role calling games for that network, including the remainder of the regular season, championship series and World Series, will remain the same. Buck, through a representative, declined to comment.
The New York Post first reported the pitchers had declined vaccines and would not be allowed to participate in studio coverage.