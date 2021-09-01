The following plan is best applied to a 12-team, point-per-reception (PPR) league using the following starting lineup: one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end, one flex player (RB/WR/TE), one defense, a kicker and seven bench players. However this blueprint will also translate well to standard-scoring formats and leagues with just 10 teams with a little adjusting on your part. (Of course since you’re reading a guide for lazy people, we can understand if that’s work you don’t want to do.) Players in each round are expected to be available there based on their average draft position (as of Aug. 31) and are listed in order of preference unless otherwise specified.