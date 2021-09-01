The following plan is best applied to a 12-team, point-per-reception (PPR) league using the following starting lineup: one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end, one flex player (RB/WR/TE), one defense, a kicker and seven bench players. However this blueprint will also translate well to standard-scoring formats and leagues with just 10 teams with a little adjusting on your part. (Of course since you’re reading a guide for lazy people, we can understand if that’s work you don’t want to do.) Players in each round are expected to be available there based on their average draft position (as of Aug. 31) and are listed in order of preference unless otherwise specified.
Round 1
You want to grab a running back here. You might see other positions selected in the middle of the first round, such as a wide out or tight end, maybe even a quarterback, but your focus is on running back. Christian McCaffrey is the No. 1 pick followed by Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara, Ezekiel Elliott, Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler. If none of those are available look for Aaron Jones. If you are drafting near the end of the first round and all those names are gone don’t be shy about Nick Chubb.
Round 2
You want a running back here, too. Saquon Barkley, despite his injury concerns, is a decent play. Antonio Gibson, Najee Harris and Joe Mixon should also be targets.
Gibson produced 1,042 yards from scrimmage plus 11 total touchdowns as a rookie for Washington last season and is expected to take on an expanded role for his team in 2021. Backup quarterback Kyle Allen suggests the role could be similar to the one McCaffrey has with Carolina.
Round 3
Now turn your attention to wide receiver and look for two prime targets, Terry McLaurin and Allen Robinson.
McLaurin, a second-year pro out of Ohio State, caught 87 of 134 targets for 1,118 yards and four touchdowns last year, earning success rates in the 90th percentile both against man and press coverage, according to Matt Harmon’s research. Robinson caught 102 of 151 targets for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns, plus his success rate against man coverage was good enough to place him in the 97th percentile for that stat for a second year in a row. He also excelled in press coverage (96th percentile).
Either one would be a strong addition to your roster.
Round 4
Look for another receiver such as Tyler Lockett. Some may say it is a stretch, given his ADP puts him more into Round 5, but pay them no mind. And don’t worry, we have plans for a tight end in the later rounds. Besides, Lockett caught 100 passes for the first time last season and had almost equal production to teammate DK Metcalf, a second-round pick in this year’s fantasy drafts.
2020 Regular season
Targets
Receptions
Receiving yards
TD
Fantasy points per game
2021 ADP
Tyler Lockett
132
100
1,054
10
16.6
5.05
DK Metcalf
129
83
1,303
10
17.1
2.08
Round 5
Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts could be lingering around and if he is go ahead and hit the draft button. According to Pro Football Focus, Pitts has “an absurd catch radius,” which helped him earn a 96.1 receiving grade (out of 100) in his final year at Florida.
Other options at tight end include T.J. Hockenson and Mark Andrews. Hockenson was the most-targeted receiver in the red zone for Detroit last season and Andrews’ 12 red-zone touchdowns over the past two years are tied with Travis Kelce (a potential first-round pick in this year’s fantasy drafts) for the most at the position.
We can find some value at tight end later so you could also go with Brandon Aiyuk, a wide out, instead. Aiyuk will compete for targets but he has shown himself to be a dependable option (caught 60 of the 71 catchable passes per Sports Info Solutions) and a deep threat as well, hauling in 5 of 12 passes traveling 20 or more yards.
Round 6
Back to wide receiver, this time looking for Chase Claypool or Jerry Jeudy.
There is a small chance Aiyuk is still available in 12-team league (24 percent chance per Fantasy Football Calculator) but you will probably end up with Claypool or Jeudy, which is fine.
Claypool got hurt at practice last week but it is not considered to be a significant injury, clearing the way for you to add the Notre Dame alum to your squad. He caught 62 of 109 targets as a rookie last year and could be even better in Year 2. Jeudy caught 52 of 113 targets last year and his ability against man coverage (87th percentile overall) suggests a breakout season in 2021.
Round 7
There are a few options for this round. If you weren’t able to grab a tight end in Round 5 then consider Dallas Goedert, Noah Fant or Logan Thomas. Thomas was a breakout star for Washington last season — 72 catches for 670 yards and six touchdowns — and got the lion’s share of the team’s targets in the red zone (32 percent).
You could also go for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford was ranked as the 12th best passer of 2020 as a member of the Detroit Lions, per Pro Football Focus, and now lines up under center for the Los Angeles Rams, a team loaded with offensive weapons.
Round 8
Now we start to look for some upside among running backs. Jamaal Williams, Latavius Murray and Alexander Mattison all have something to offer. Williams would be my first choice. He is going to start the season as part of a running-back-by-committee with D’Andre Swift, who is dealing with a sore groin, and Anthony Lynn, offensive coordinator for the Lions, considers Williams an 'A' back.
“I like to break the backs down into 'A' and 'B'," Lynn explained to the Athletic in May. “My 'A' backs are normally my bigger backs. They can run between the tackles, block probably a little better than a 'B' back, they can also run the perimeter. I can leave those guys in there for all three downs.”
Round 9
If you didn’t go for Stafford in Round 7 then now is a good time to get your quarterback. The two best options are Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow. Hurts is getting rave reviews for his work ethic after assuming the starting role this offseason. In four starts last year he tallied 919 yards and five touchdowns. Burrow, also a rookie last year, is returning to the field after a torn ACL and MCL cut his season short. Up until the injury he managed 276.1 passing yards per contest with 12 touchdowns to 5 interceptions over the first 10 weeks of the season.
You could also consider wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. He caught 40 of 61 targets for 503 yards and one touchdown as a rookie last season and figures to improve in 2021.
Round 10
Wide receiver Will Fuller could be a good move. He’s suspended for the first game of the season (finishing out a ban handed down at the end of a 2020 season). Fuller has some durability issues — he has not played more than 11 games since his rookie season in 2016 — but when healthy he is one of the best slot receivers in the game, averaging 3.2 yards per route run from the slot. Only A.J. Brown and Deebo Samuel were better at producing yardage from the slot than Fuller in 2020.
Darnell Mooney could also be attractive. Mooney, a rookie last season, doesn’t look great on paper (631 yards and four touchdowns in 2020) but consider that the Chicago Bears quarterbacks had the third-worst accuracy rate on deep throws last year and will install rookie quarterback Justin Fields under center in 2021, a passer who enters the NFL as the most accurate college quarterback in the last seven years, per Pro Football Focus.
Round 11
If you still haven’t selected your tight end yet go for Jonnu Smith, who is a good fit for New England’s two-tight end sets. Last season with the Titans, Smith ranked fourth at the position for yards after the catch (5.8), putting him ahead of more well-known names like Kelce (5.6) and Darren Waller (5.4). If you have your tight end already, snap up Michael Gallup, the Cowboys x-receiver, or split end, whose speed helps him get open against man coverage 72 percent of the time (77th percentile).
Round 12
Get ready to select another running back. Giovani Bernard, Chuba Hubbard, Devontae Booker, Damien Williams, Darrel Williams and Kenneth Gainwell could all develop into a steady back at some point during the season. Gainwell has had a very good preseason for the Philadelphia Eagles and could get a decent amount of work during passing plays as a slot receiver.
Round 13
Dealer’s choice. You could go with rookie quarterback Justin Fields or veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick as a backup option or choose another running back from the list above.
Round 14
Draft one more running back, again aiming for Gainwell, Bernard, Hubbard, Booker, Damien Williams or Darrel Williams. You’re hoping for a winning lottery ticket at this stage of the draft and these guys have a good shot at finding themselves in a favorable situation or could ascend to lead RB status if the starter gets hurt.
Round 15
With your skill positions set, it’s time to get a defense. It’s possible the Miami Dolphins or New England Patriots are still available this late in the draft but if they aren’t look for the Denver Broncos or Chicago Bears.
The Bears have the sixth-best defensive line entering the 2021 season per Pro Football Focus and should tally an above-average number of sacks with edge rusher extraordinaire Khalil Mack.
Round 16
You need a kicker, preferably Ryan Succop, Tyler Bass, Jason Sanders or Rodrigo Blankenship. If none of them are available just pick the guy whose name or team you like best. There’s so much variance in kickers’ scoring from season to season, you may as well have some fun with it.