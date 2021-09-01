“I would obviously just fall, then it’s basically like running without a foot. You have to limp or hop around,” she said.
Barta, now 17, runs on a blade these days. But those early experiences shaped and ultimately jump-started an athletic career that has taken her from Arlington, Va., to Tokyo for the 2020 Paralympics, where she competed in the 200 meters Tuesday, with the 100 still to come.
“I think just this year-and-a-half of really dedicated training has kind of put me ahead of a lot of other competitors,” she said in a recent phone interview from Tokyo. “It’s really exciting to see that separation.”
Anastasia Pagonis is battling for her first gold at the Paralympics. On TikTok, she fights to normalize blindness.
When Barta was 6, she and her brother, Blair, had finished the 2010 Marine Corps Marathon fun run before Blair left to partake in postrace activities. Shortly afterward, their mother, Laura, went to corral him and heard a loud noise. When she turned to see what it was, she saw Sydney running toward her, but into the path of a toppling truss. The top of the structure missed Sydney’s head by a few inches, but it shattered her left ankle.
Barta spent most of the next four months in the hospital. Her foot would become infected, resulting in doctors amputating her toes before eventually removing a portion of her leg over the course of 21 surgeries.
“I really didn’t know that she would be able to walk comfortably,” Laura Barta said.
Laura had won state championships in basketball, volleyball and tennis in high school. At 5 feet 10, she was a nationally recognized talent and played small forward at Princeton. But she feared Sydney would be unable to play sports.
After convincing her mother to let her play softball, Barta took up basketball and eventually fell in love with volleyball. Both sports helped her build confidence in her ability to compete against able-bodied students, while strengthening her legs as she darted and jumped across the court.
Barta will continue to play basketball and volleyball this year as a senior at National Cathedral School. She credits both sports with providing her a foundation for track and field, where she competes in the T64 classification for those with lower limb impairments.
“People say ‘natural ability, natural talent,’ and stuff like that, but the truth is I’m in the gym more than anyone else and I’m running more laps, I’m doing more work and I’m putting more time in,” Barta said of her development. “I would say that’s why I feel like I’ve gotten used to my body in that way. I just spent more time figuring out what works and what doesn’t, and figuring out what works best on the blades that I have and the feet that I have.”
At the recommendation of another parent, in 2017 Laura drove Sydney eight hours to her first track and field fixture in Fort Wayne, Ind. She competed in seven events and swam a 200-meter freestyle over two days. The experience both exhausted and exhilarated Sydney, and her sprint times qualified her for Junior Nationals later that year.
Barta met the head of the Challenged Athletes Foundation at the event, and the organization donated a better running blade, which can cost between $15,000 and $25,000 per leg — with more sophisticated options commanding far greater price tags.
As Barta advanced through high school, she progressed against more experienced track competition. She won gold in multiple disciplines, including the 100 and 200 meters, at the 2019 Junior World Championships in Switzerland. That performance earned her a place in the Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru, where she set a meet record in the 200, winning gold in 28.09 seconds.
Barta was poised for the U.S. trials and the Paralympics before the pandemic hit, but the lockdown and subsequent delay offered a chance to reset and revamp.
Without in-person classes or extracurriculars, Barta had more time to dedicate to training. She and U.S. Paralympic track and field coach Joaquim Cruz, an Olympic gold medalist in the 800 meters, restructured her training plan around 100- and 200-meter sprints, and she committed to workouts six days a week.
“We went really hard for maybe like a year, and I was really consistent. When you work at something so hard and you think about it so often, you can’t help but get really serious about it,” she said. “I feel like [Cruz] turned me from a basketball, volleyball player into a track competitor, and that’s something that I feel like I have a newfound confidence in.”
Barta finished third in her opening 200-meter heat Tuesday, qualifying for the final in a North American record 26.87 seconds. At 17, she was the youngest competitor in the evening final, and she beat out Canada’s Marissa Papaconstantinou for fourth. She is scheduled to race in the first round of the T64 women’s 100 meters Thursday, and she could medal in Friday’s final.
Barta’s primary goal had been to set a personal best, which she already accomplished, although she hopes to take home a medal. Regardless of what happens in Tokyo, her success has raised her ambitions.
As she tries to win at the sport’s highest level, Barta’s prerace playlist includes a familiar song, Zach Williams’s “Fear Is a Liar.” It’s the song she used to help overcome her fear of trying out for the volleyball team as a shy freshman with one leg, and it motivates her to pursue experiences that may feel intimidating.
“It says: ‘Fear is a liar. He will take your breath, stop you in your steps.’ The whole song is about how fear will stop you from reaching your full potential, and when I heard it, I was like, ‘I’m going to try out,’” Barta said. “It’s really gratifying to see that [volleyball] is something that I could do really well. It’s something that I wanted to do for me and now it’s one of my favorite sports, and I think that’s really helped me in track, too.”
