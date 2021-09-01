“We take this matter very seriously,” the Mets said in a statement posted to the team’s Twitter account. “Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps.”
Scott, 44, has been serving as the team’s general manager on a nonpermanent basis since January, when the Mets fired then-general manager Jared Porter following revelations that he sent inappropriate text messages and pictures to a female reporter in 2016 while an executive with the Chicago Cubs.
At the time of Porter’s firing, Mets owner Steve Cohen said, “In my initial press conference I spoke about the importance of integrity and I meant it. There should be zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”
Multiple outlets cited sources in reporting Wednesday that Scott spent part of Monday evening at a Mets-related charity fundraising event at Cohen’s home in Connecticut. That event was said to have ended by approximately 8:30 or 9 p.m.
Scott’s arrest represents yet another episode of turmoil for the Mets, who were in first place in the National League East for much of the season but have plummeted in the standings. From the start of August, the team went 6-19 before winning their past four.
Even that recent run of success was interrupted by turbulence when Mets infielder Javier Báez said he and some teammates began giving fans a thumbs-down sign in retribution for having been booed. That led to a statement Sunday from team president Sandy Alderson, who declared that such comments and gestures “are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”
Cohen also weighed in on that situation, telling the New York Post that Báez, shortstop Francisco Lindor and outfielder Kevin Pillar “hit the third rail … by messing with fans.” The newspaper reported that Báez and Lindor were expected to attend Monday’s fundraising event.
Part of the Mets’ slide in the standings has been a product of injuries, particularly to ace Jacob DeGrom, who had been on pace for one the greatest pitching seasons in MLB history. In Early August, Scott called the losing stretch “unacceptably bad” and suggested that some injured players weren’t fully complying with the team’s instructions on rehabilitation.
“These are all individuals and control their own bodies and sometimes they are not as compliant as they should be,” Scott said at the time. “You’ve got to take ownership of your career and your health, as well, so it’s really an easy narrative to put it on performance staff or put it on hitting coaches, but that’s oversimplified. This is a partnership between those groups and the players, and everyone has to be pulling in the same direction.”
If convicted of the DWI charge cited by a White Plains police spokesman, under New York law Scott could face up to a year in jail, a fine of up to $1,000 and the possible revocation of his driver’s license.