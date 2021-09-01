Wednesday night’s game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies, scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park, has been postponed because of severe weather forecast for the area.

First pitch of the series finale is now scheduled for 1:05 p.m. on Thursday. All tickets and parking passes for Wednesday’s game will be honored Thursday.

Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, since downgraded to a tropical depression, is expected throughout the afternoon and into the early evening before clearing overnight.

The Nationals (55-76) have lost eight of their last 10. They look to end a a four-game slide Thursday, with Paolo Espino expected to start. The right-hander last pitched Friday, permitting one run and three hits with seven strikeouts over five innings in a victory over the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Washington is coming off a 12-6 loss to the Phillies on Tuesday night. Patrick Corbin allowed six runs and nine hits over five innings in the defeat.