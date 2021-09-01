Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, since downgraded to a tropical depression, is expected throughout the afternoon and into the early evening before clearing overnight.
The Nationals (55-76) have lost eight of their last 10. They look to end a four-game slide Thursday, with Paolo Espino expected to start. The right-hander last pitched Friday, permitting one run and three hits with seven strikeouts over five innings in a victory over the New York Mets at Citi Field. Right-hander Aaron Nola is scheduled to start Thursday for Philadelphia.
Washington is coming off a 12-6 loss to the Phillies on Tuesday night. Patrick Corbin allowed six runs and nine hits over five innings in the defeat.
