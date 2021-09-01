Regardless of the naysayers, many of the players who did switch jerseys are now wearing numbers that have meaning to them and their families. Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard will wear No. 3 in remembrance of his late father who wore the same number during his playing career at Oklahoma. Jalen Mills, a cornerback for the Patriots, is wearing No. 2 because that was his late uncle’s favorite number. And one of his New England teammates, outside linebacker Matthew Judon, changed his jersey to No. 9 to honor family as well.