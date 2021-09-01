“I took every second that I had and did the best that I could with it,” Reyes said. “Driving DoorDash was a great opportunity for me because I had so much time to sit in the car and to listen to things that helped me develop a strong mind-set.”
Reyes credits that mind-set for helping him make the Washington Football Team’s 53-man roster after only 10 weeks of formal training in the sport and not a single down played in a game. After four months of cramming to learn a new sport, new teammates, and a comprehensive offense, Reyes is on track to become the first Chilean to play in an NFL game, a feat he doesn’t take lightly.
“Where I’m from, the cost of a helmet is what parents pay for six months of school,” he said. “So I’m very aware of that. I’m not naive to the fact that I’m the first one to do it. I’m only thankful for the opportunity to showcase that we can do it, that people from Chile can do big things, that we can leave our country and seek better opportunities elsewhere.”
Reyes calls Washington home and the Washington Football Team his “dream team” because of the life he established here without his family. He views his journey to the NFL as an underdog story and his life “as a whole bunch of failures that led up to this.”
When he called his family back in Chile to share the good news Tuesday afternoon, he wasn’t the only one celebrating a new chapter to an underdog story.
Jaret Patterson, an undrafted, undersized running back, made the 53-man roster after impressing in training camp and preseason. A lifelong Washington fan, Patterson grew up some eight miles from FedEx Field and watched most games in his family’s basement, surrounded by Washington posters and memorabilia.
He, like Reyes, hoped for a chance. Now the 6-foot-5, 260-pound former forward from Chile, and the 5-7, 195-pound back from Glenn Dale, Md., are teammates and locker mates.
“He’s an animal, man,” said Reyes, who, harking back to his basketball background, compared Patterson to former undersized point guard Nate Robinson. “I don’t think you guys understand what he can do. … The level of respect that I’ve had for him is tremendous because, just like how I am, we’re underdogs. Maybe we’re not supposed to be here, and he’s one of those guys that’s willing to do whatever it takes to make the team.”
Patterson said he learned he made it while walking to a team meeting. Running backs coach Randy Jordan pulled him aside and congratulated him, then Coach Ron Rivera went up to him in the hallway and told him he earned it.
“My shoulders kind of relaxed,” Patterson said. “ … It’s just a step. It’s definitely a great honor to be on the official 53, but I feel like it’s just a step for me. I still have work to do and that’s what I’m going to do.”
Patterson was the team’s lone college free agent signing after his former high school teammate, defensive end Chase Young, vouched for him to Rivera. He arrived at camp as the fifth running back on the team’s initial depth chart, but quickly forced the team to rethink its plans. He led Washington in both receiving and rushing yards during preseason, and despite having a few drops in the third game against the Baltimore Ravens, proved he could hold up in pass protection and had the explosiveness and vision required of the position.
When word got out about the roster, his family and friends bombarded his phone. When he went home Tuesday evening, the moment set in as he reflected on his path there: overlooked in high school, overlooked in college, overlooked in the draft. But wanted in Washington.
Later that night, Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, who took notice of Patterson at the University of Buffalo, wished him well on Twitter.
“[Tight end] Logan Thomas, he always tells me to celebrate the little stuff because it’s hard in this league to get positive stuff,” Patterson said. “I definitely celebrated a little bit. But it’s back to work.”
Washington finalizes practice squad
Washington did not claim any player off waivers, and none of the players it waived were claimed by others teams Wednesday. But Washington did sign 15 players — all of whom were on its training camp roster — to its practice squad.
Teams can hold up to 16 players on the practice squad. Washington’s vacancy could be used later, if it signs a player to the active roster and has to cut another to clear space. Washington may also look to add a quarterback to the practice squad since Steven Montez is not returning. He signed to the Detroit Lions’ practice squad Wednesday.
Washington’s practice squad consists of the following players:
RB Peyton Barber
WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
OT David Steinmetz
G Wes Martin
G Beau Benzschawel
C Jon Toth
C Keith Ismael
DE William Bradley-King
DE Bunmi Rotimi
DT Daniel Wise
DT Gabe Wright
LB Jared Norris
LB Jordan Kunaszyk
CB Danny Johnson
S Jeremy Reaves