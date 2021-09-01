Patterson was the team’s lone college free agent signing after his former high school teammate, defensive end Chase Young, vouched for him to Rivera. He arrived at camp as the fifth running back on the team’s initial depth chart, but quickly forced the team to rethink its plans. He led Washington in both receiving and rushing yards during preseason, and despite having a few drops in the third game against the Baltimore Ravens, proved he could hold up in pass protection and had the explosiveness and vision required of the position.