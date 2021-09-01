Their employers are among the most famous in the sports world: FC Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.
The young squad carried expectations to earn — over 14 matches in seven months, including three games in the next seven days — one of the Concacaf region’s three automatic berths to next year’s tournament in Qatar. A fourth team from the eight-nation competition will advance to an intercontinental playoff.
“There is no Plan B for us,” said midfielder Tyler Adams, 22. “There has only been a Plan A, and that’s obviously to qualify for the World Cup. When I think about the experiences we have had in the past two years and how much we’ve developed, it’s ultimately for this moment right here. We have waited a long time for this.”
The Americans also arrived with baggage from the 2018 cycle, when an experienced roster, needing only a draw at last-place Trinidad and Tobago on the last day of matches, failed to qualify, ending a string of seven consecutive appearances in soccer’s quadrennial spectacle and triggering a reexamination of the program.
Those ghosts, 23-year-old midfielder Weston McKennie said, are “going to be in the back of our heads somewhere, but that’s not our main fuel, our main focus, trying to redeem what happened years ago. We’re trying to create a legacy of our own and a new way of approaching things.”
The average age is about 24. Only four players in camp were in uniform on that embarrassing night in Couva, Trinidad.
Pulisic, 22, was one of them. The Chelsea attacker reported to U.S. camp this week in Nashville after clearing coronavirus protocols in London. However, he continues to work on fitness after a two-week layoff. His next opportunity to play is Sunday against Canada in Nashville. U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter was scheduled to address Pulisic’s status upon the team’s arrival in El Salvador later Wednesday.
On the broader pursuits, Berhalter said recently that “it’s about looking forward; it’s not about looking backwards. We’re focused on having a good start to qualifying. We’re focused on qualifying for the World Cup, and we feel like we are in a good position.”
The Americans shifted into that position this summer by winning two regional trophies with different rosters, besting Mexico in both finals, first with a European-based unit in the Nations League and then with a MLS-heavy squad in the Gold Cup. They rose to No. 10 in FIFA’s world rankings, their highest place in 15 years.
Since Berhalter’s appointment in late 2019, the United States is 26-6-3, including a current 14-1-0 surge, mostly against Concacaf foes.
Greater stakes lie ahead.
“It’s nice to win a trophy in the Nations League. It’s nice to win a Gold Cup trophy,” Berhalter said. “It’s nice to be ranked 10th in the world, but it doesn’t mean anything if you don’t qualify for the World Cup. Our mission is not even close to being complete. It would be a failure if we didn’t qualify for the World Cup — all the work would be undone if we didn’t qualify.”
On paper, the United States should qualify decisively. Only ninth-ranked Mexico can match its wealth of players and resources. But this is Concacaf, where away matches are a roller-coaster, hall of mirrors and haunted house rolled into 90 minutes of mayhem.
Four years ago, the United States did not win any final-round away games.
Stories of chicanery have passed through generations: horns blaring outside the team hotel in the wee hours … fans pelting the team bus with pebbles and stomping on bleachers above the locker room … dodgy fields and dodgier officiating.
On one of his first Central American visits, Hall of Fame striker Brian McBride, now the national team’s general manager, asked teammate Cobi Jones why fans were lobbing plastic bags of water at them.
“That’s not water,” Jones replied.
Berhalter, a former national team defender, played in many such qualifiers between 1994 and 2006.
“I remember loving the fact there is so much attention around this game and so much hostility,” he said. “I always felt like we could play the spoiler. That was our job — to come into these countries and ruin everybody’s day.”
Most of the current U.S. players have not experienced such madhouse environments at the senior national team level. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen, entering his first World Cup cycle, remembered watching away qualifiers when he was young.
“They were the most emotional and passionate games, with the fans and referees and fields,” he said. “We’ve heard the stories.”
After hosting Canada on Sunday, the United States will dive back into the away maelstrom next Wednesday in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Trips to Panama, Jamaica, Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica are also on the docket between October and March.
“This is the natural evolution of this group to compete in events like this,” Berhalter said. “We know it’s going to be a road with unexpected twists and turns and we’re going to welcome that.”
Appearing in the final qualifying round for the first time since the 2010 cycle — and seeking its first World Cup berth in 40 years — El Salvador will have the backing of a crowd capped at 29,000 at 45,000-seat Estadio Custcatlan. Proof of vaccination and mask-wearing are required.
The program has been revitalized by Hugo Perez, a Salvadoran-American, 1994 U.S. World Cup member and U.S. Hall of Famer. Most of the Salvadoran squad plays professionally in the lightly regarded domestic league. Only one is based in Europe. By roster metrics, La Selecta, as the team is known, should not stand a chance. History says otherwise.
For the Americans, a young squad swelling with confidence, excitement and European credentials will collide with growing expectations.
“We’re a new generation,” McKennie said. “Our goal is to prove we’re the best in Concacaf, and the only way to do that is to dominate it. That is what we’re here to do.”
