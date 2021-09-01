Somewhere along the line, as the Nationals won more games than any team but the Dodgers from 2012-'19, that system developed fissures — yes, in the depth and potential of the prospect base as a whole, but as importantly, in the resources those prospects have at their disposal. That could be an extra coach at each minor league affiliate; or an assistant who assimilates scouting and statistical information and translates it for players; or a scout who’s evaluating another franchise’s system so the Nats know what prospects to pursue; or so many of the bells and whistles other best-in-the-industry organizations no longer consider bells and whistles. The “extras” can’t be evaluated as lines on a balance sheet, because they’re not. Used wisely, they contribute to long-term organizational success and stability.