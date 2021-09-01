The reasons to send Robles down to Class AAA — which the Nationals did Tuesday — are many. They can best be summed up in two data points: Of the 181 major league players with at least 500 plate appearances over the past two seasons, only three have an on-base-plus-slugging percentage lower than Robles’s .606. Add to that the fact that Robles became so overwhelmed, many of his at-bats ended before they were officially over. His numbers with two strikes this year: .119 average, .244 on-base percentage, .173 slugging percentage. Yeesh.
All of that calls for a full reset, and that’s what a month in the minors plus the upcoming offseason will give Robles: the chance to get better, to return to what he once was — and maybe even more in 2022 and beyond. That’s exactly the trajectory the Nats see for themselves as a whole: Get better in 2022, and thereafter become what they once were, which is an annual contender for the postseason.
See the player and the organization, then, on parallel tracks, and look at Robles-in-the-minors as an example of where the focus should be for the next, say, 13 months — through the end of next season. This isn’t about throwing money at the major league roster, something the ownership of the Lerner family has done for the better part of a decade, mostly with success. This, though, should be an organizational pivot, a shift back to investing in the processes and the people that allowed for that first taste of major league success almost a decade ago.
It’s about development — the development of Robles and the other players already on hand who could be part of a revamped winning core in a couple of years. To do that, though, the Nationals, as a franchise, have to rethink and rebuild the system from which they’ll grow that core. That’s not just by identifying, drafting and signing the right players, a task the front office led by President and General Manager Mike Rizzo has mostly excelled at for years. Now, though, those players must be funneled into a modern minor league system equipped with both the staff and the technology to help them become the best versions of themselves.
Somewhere along the line, as the Nationals won more games than any team but the Dodgers from 2012-'19, that system developed fissures — yes, in the depth and potential of the prospect base as a whole, but as importantly, in the resources those prospects have at their disposal. That could be an extra coach at each minor league affiliate; or an assistant who assimilates scouting and statistical information and translates it for players; or a scout who’s evaluating another franchise’s system so the Nats know what prospects to pursue; or so many of the bells and whistles other best-in-the-industry organizations no longer consider bells and whistles. The “extras” can’t be evaluated as lines on a balance sheet, because they’re not. Used wisely, they contribute to long-term organizational success and stability.
How to quantify this? Well, it’s hard, because not all franchises structure their front offices the same way, so straight-up comparisons can be fraught. But take, say, the Tampa Bay Rays, the sport’s best do-more-with-less outfit, a pennant winner a year ago, tied for the best record in the majors entering play Wednesday. On their masthead, the Rays list 27 baseball operations employees with titles that include some combination of “baseball systems,” “research and development” and the like. That’s three times as many as the Nationals list in their baseball research and development department.
That’s cherry-picking, of course. But apply that kind of pure manpower data across an organization — to scouting, to player development — and the rest of the league knows that the Nats are thin. That’s not an opinion. It’s a fact.
The point is that the investment in a franchise’s success can’t just be measured by major league payroll. The Nationals have long been competitive in that area. Indeed, from 2013-'20, according to the website Spotrac, Washington’s payroll ranked in the top eight in the sport all but one year. Max Scherzer signed here because they paid him. Patrick Corbin signed here because they paid him. They won a World Series in part because they paid major league players competitive salaries.
That’s not where they find themselves now, in position to fill holes by paying major league free agents in the upcoming offseason. A turnaround in time for 2023 involves some good fortune — Stephen Strasburg returning to health, Corbin rebounding from a lost season, Juan Soto continuing to be a star, Carter Kieboom and/or Luis García developing into consistent, reliable major leaguers. Plus, it would help if right-hander Josiah Gray and catcher Keibert Ruiz — the main prospects returned from the Dodgers in the Scherzer-Trea Turner trade — developed into stalwarts.
Oh, and Robles. His demotion shouldn’t be a sign that the organization is giving up on him. Rather, it’s a chance to invest in him. In 2019, he hit .255 with a .745 OPS, buoyed by 17 homers and 33 doubles over 155 games. In the 159 regular season games he has played in since, his slash line is .209/.304/.302 — and he has just five homers. The joy he brought into each minor league clubhouse he entered during his rise has been replaced by a weight. He must find the joy again, because it was once infectious — and that matters.
His organization, too, must rediscover fun, which is difficult after a 7-20 August, even if that record was almost by design.
“Terrible. Frustrating. Maddening,” is how Rizzo put it Wednesday on his weekly appearance with the Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan. “It was tough on the players, tough on the coaches, tough on the front office. Losing doesn’t sit well with us. We’re not accustomed to it.”
Which sounds like they won’t stand for it — for long. The best path, then: Commit to developing the prospects on hand and the prospects to come. Victor Robles doesn’t have to be a lost cause, nor does the Nats’ frail infrastructure. Both can — and should — be rebuilt and reborn.
