Olsen’s hiring comes at a turbulent time for the Spirit, whose former coach, Richie Burke, stepped down last month amid accusations from former players that he verbally and emotionally abused them. The club is in the midst of a struggle for control between two co-owners, Y. Michele Kang and CEO Steve Baldwin.
Kang’s name did not appear in Thursday’s announcement, which shared words of praise for Olsen from Baldwin, club founder Bill Lynch and investor Devin Talbott.
“We are proud to bring Ben Olsen into the Spirit family,” Baldwin said in a statement via the club. “Ben has been a legendary player, coach, and executive in the DC soccer world. He is truly a soccer icon in the Nation’s Capital. As importantly, he has been an engaged community builder in the DMV. The Spirit will benefit from his energy, ideas, leadership, and history competing on the international stage and winning championships for DC, as we pursue another for the Spirit.”
The Spirit said that Olsen will oversee day-to-day operations of the club. His responsibilities will include, per the team’s announcement, “driving the development of the team’s business and sporting operations, and the overall effort to enhance the club’s culture and identity.”
It is unclear if the Spirit’s president of sporting operations, Larry Best, will remain in that role. A spokesperson for the club did not immediately reply to a request for clarification. Best and Baldwin were involved in the hiring of Burke, who had been accused of abusive behavior toward young players while overseeing a Loudoun County travel team. A former Spirit club president, Chris Hummer, told The Washington Post that he “adamantly” brought concerns about Burke to the club’s executive team, including Baldwin and Best. The Spirit have yet to hire a permanent coach to replace Burke.
Olsen coached D.C. United for all or parts of 11 seasons starting in 2010, after having played for the club from 1998 to 2009. A fan favorite during his days as a tenacious midfielder, Olsen earned several individual accolades while helping D.C. United win two MLS Cups.
“I have loved being part of the D.C. United family for over 20 years, and I will always be grateful to the club that has given me so much,” Olsen, who had stayed on with that club in an advisory role, said in his statement.
As noted by Baldwin and others in the Spirit’s announcement, Olsen has maintained strong ties to the D.C. community. “All facets of our club will benefit from his enthusiasm, insights, and connectivity to the game and the city,” Talbott said.
“The Spirit squad is an exciting team, and the NWSL is on the rise,” Olsen said of the team, which is in sixth place in the league with a 6-5-5 record. “I am eager to get to work building on that momentum to help bring another title to DC and deepen our responsibility to the DMV community and our fans.”
