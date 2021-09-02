It is unclear if the Spirit’s president of sporting operations, Larry Best, will remain in that role. A spokesperson for the club did not immediately reply to a request for clarification. Best and Baldwin were involved in the hiring of Burke, who had been accused of abusive behavior toward young players while overseeing a Loudoun County travel team. A former Spirit club president, Chris Hummer, told The Washington Post that he “adamantly” brought concerns about Burke to the club’s executive team, including Baldwin and Best. The Spirit have yet to hire a permanent coach to replace Burke.