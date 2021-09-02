As it is, the SEC is pretty close to becoming Audrey II, the all-consuming plant from “The Little Shop of Horrors.” The conference was already the sport’s bully before it raided the Big 12 for Texas and Oklahoma to become a 16-team monolith. When a 12-team College Football Playoff becomes reality — a virtual certainty — the SEC will have something like four teams in that playoff every year. The only thing that will alter that number: if the CFP doesn’t limit how many teams from a conference can qualify. In that case, the SEC might have six teams in the playoff. Or seven.