For better or worse, college football now revolves around the four-team playoff, which enters its eighth season and could be on its way to ballooning to 12 teams. Some sort of expansion would be for the best because it currently requires only basic counting skills to declare any school’s playoff chances.
An undefeated power conference team will make it. A one-loss team has some hope. A two-loss team possesses slim hopes and needs a lot of help. And fans of a team with three or more losses are well served to start preparing for either basketball season or spring football, whichever is more popular among a particular school’s fans.
With that out of the way, it’s time to offer a road map for the next three months. For as wacky as everyone believes college football is, the top of the sport has become downright predictable as the playoff era has unfolded.
A larger playoff would probably help, in part because more teams have enough talent in any given year to get to 9-3 or 10-2 than 11-1 or 12-0. If there is an automatic berth among the less-heralded Group of Five conferences, it would probably turn over in most years.
But we’re still stuck with a four-team playoff, and that means there’s a good chance it will be populated by a small group of teams that can already be identified with a short list of questions.
1. Are you Alabama?
If you are, congratulations — on winning a third championship in the playoff era, on making the playoff six out of seven years and for being 170-23 under Coach Nick Saban.
In short, it would be foolish to bet against the Crimson Tide. Considering Alabama is the No. 1 team in the preseason Associated Press poll and only one preseason No. 1 team (2015 Ohio State) has gone on to miss the four-team field, history somehow tilts even more in favor of the powerhouse in Tuscaloosa.
2. Are you Clemson?
Yet again, kudos are in order. The Tigers have won six consecutive ACC titles and parlayed those into six playoff berths and two national titles. They’re 79-7 in that span. Not shabby.
Trevor Lawrence is gone to the NFL, but noted soda pitchman D.J. Uiagalelei looked quite sharp in throwing for 914 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in his first college action last season. Plus, an experienced defense should get Clemson back to its traditionally miserly tendencies on that side of the ball. Until proved otherwise, keep one playoff slot open for the Tigers.
3. Are you Nebraska?
Well, then you’re quite aware things aren’t going well, and Saturday’s 30-22 loss at Illinois means the path to six victories — let alone a dozen — is perilous. At least the Cornhuskers only had to fly back from Champaign, Ill., rather than Ireland, which is where that game was supposed to be played and why it was played so early in the first place.
Nebraska effectively handed Illinois 18 points on a fumble return for a score, 30 yards in penalties on one play to set up an Illini touchdown, a safety made possible by a return man fielding a punt and then going into the end zone and two missed extra points. If Illinois takes advantage of such foibles, what will future Cornhuskers foes Oklahoma, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa do with such generosity?
(This concludes the requisite review of Week 0).
4. Are you outside of the Power Five conferences?
Hopefully, it’s clear by this point the deck is stacked obnoxiously against you. None of your ilk has finished better than No. 8 in any of the playoff selection committee’s end-of-regular-season edicts.
Maybe — maybe — an undefeated Cincinnati team can fare better this year. It would require victories at Indiana and Notre Dame, but it would also mean the committee decides beating teams in the bottom half of the American isn’t massively less impressive than beating the dregs of the Big Ten or SEC or ACC and thus cause to keep a Group of Five team out. Seven years of evidence says it won’t happen.
5. And while we’re at it, are you in the Pac-12?
Your chances aren’t so great, either, and not just because your champion hasn’t earned even a semifinal cameo since 2016. Is there a potential Left Coast juggernaut floating around out there? Oregon’s probably the most popular choice, while Southern California and Washington warrant watching. After all, #Pac12AfterDark is rarely dull.
Yet it hasn’t had a one-loss team on Selection Sunday in a full season since Washington in 2016, and there wasn’t a dominant team in last year’s admittedly loopy half-season (Southern Cal was 5-1, but required some endgame magic to get there). A 13-0 or 12-1 Pac-12 champ reaching the playoff could happen; it just doesn’t seem likely.
6. Have you made a previous playoff appearance?
Of the 20 teams to populate the playoff since 2016, only four of them — 2016 Washington, 2017 Georgia, 2018 Notre Dame and 2019 LSU — were making their first appearance. For an event less than a decade old, there isn’t much variation.
Eleven schools have combined for the 28 playoff berths to date: Alabama (6), Clemson (6), Ohio State (4), Oklahoma (4), Notre Dame (2), Florida State (1), Georgia (1), LSU (1), Michigan State (1), Oregon (1) and Washington (1).
In addition, each of the past six playoffs have included three of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma but never all four. Perhaps some hope for Georgia, Texas A&M, Iowa State and others?
7. Are you in the top 10 of the AP preseason poll?
That’s a good sign because only five of the 28 eventual playoff participants made a push from a lower starting spot in the rankings. Clemson (2015) and Notre Dame (2018) both had teams start at No. 12, Washington began the 2016 season at No. 14, Georgia opened 2017 at No. 15 and Oklahoma rallied from an opening ranking of 19th in 2015.
This year’s top 10 from the get-go: Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas A&M, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Notre Dame and North Carolina.
So where does that leave a projected field? Include Alabama and Clemson based on their well-established dominance. Figure Ohio State or Oklahoma — but not both — will join them. And then tack on one of Georgia, Iowa State, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Texas A&M, with an early lean going to Georgia and Notre Dame to maintain the predictability of the playoff era.
The most plausible surprise team outside that group is … LSU? Wisconsin? Oregon? It might actually be Cincinnati. Yet the committee’s treatment of the Bearcats last year and Central Florida in 2017 will only amplify skepticism that Cincinnati has a reasonable chance.
So there it is, how the fall will play out before Labor Day even arrives. Don’t let it, or the sport’s increasingly repetitive nature at the top, spoil the season for you.