“I believe that culture is here,” Windows said. “We did develop that. We’ve got kids’ buy-in. It’s unbelievable. Our administration is in full support. Our whole school.”
The Tigers’ rise is evident beyond just the on-field product. Independence fans packed their side of the stadium for the home opener, undeterred by a game on a school night. Success has become common in the early days of Independence, which has won 16 regional championships across all sports in just five semesters.
“As a football team, winning a region title last year was a big deal,” Windows said. “We moved up two divisions. We’re going to have to fight.”
The Tigers (2-0) face a tall order in repeating last year’s playoff run as a 5A debutant. But they have plenty of horsepower behind a burly, physical defense and senior quarterback Brian Courtney, who recently committed to play at Florida State as a tight end.
Facilitating Courtney’s transition process to tight end are a group of seasoned pros: Jordan Reed, Logan Paulsen, and Will Montgomery, all former Washington Football Team players.
“With an athlete like Brian, I just try to stay out of his way,” Paulsen said. “Mom, dad, and God gave him everything he needs.”
Paulsen, who played for Washington from 2010 to 2015 as part of a 10-year NFL career, said Courtney possesses “a pro mentality in a high school setting.”
Courtney led a ground-based assault on the Tigers’ first drive Thursday. Independence rolled for 76 yards on 12 plays, capped by a 13-yard Courtney touchdown on fourth down.
After the opening score, Courtney finished drives through the air. He threw for touchdowns of 22, 28 and 29 yards before sitting in the second half. Josh Hand added a 40-yard punt return in the second quarter, and Independence went into halftime with a 36-7 lead.
A Tigers touchdown early in the third quarter triggered a running clock.
First-year Riverside coach Ernie Porter now is tasked with building a culture of his own with the Rams (0-2). In the center of it is quarterback Will Lind, who gunned a 69-yard touchdown pass on the run in the second quarter and another 69-yard touchdown in the fourth.
Porter said Lind, who has just 11 games of experience as a quarterback, is garnering interest from Division I schools. “I had a conversation with him after the game that he needs to step up and be that leader,” Porter said.
