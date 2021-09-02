“It definitely crossed my mind,” Sargent said. “I had a long talk about it with my agent, just because we didn’t know if 1,000 percent I would get an offer high enough that Bremen wanted, so I had to be prepared for staying there. Actually, after I scored those two goals against Düsseldorf, I was like, ‘Okay, maybe I could rack up a lot of goals and that would make teams even more interested come winter or next summer.’ ”