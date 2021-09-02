That performance raised the question: After Sargent netted 11 goals in three Bundesliga seasons with Bremen, could staying at a lower level — and finding a scoring rhythm easier to come by — be the right call?
“It definitely crossed my mind,” Sargent said. “I had a long talk about it with my agent, just because we didn’t know if 1,000 percent I would get an offer high enough that Bremen wanted, so I had to be prepared for staying there. Actually, after I scored those two goals against Düsseldorf, I was like, ‘Okay, maybe I could rack up a lot of goals and that would make teams even more interested come winter or next summer.’ ”
That outing, however, turned out to be Sargent’s final game with Bremen. Nine days later, the St. Louis native joined newly promoted Norwich City of the English Premier League on a reported $11 million transfer.
With the U.S. men’s national team kicking off a seven-month, 14-match World Cup qualifying campaign with a trip to El Salvador on Thursday, Sargent’s form for club and country will be a focus as he vies to lock down the starting striker role. Although he is still searching for his first Premier League goal and start, having made three appearances off the bench, Sargent did bag his first two goals for Norwich in a 6-0 League Cup win over Bournemouth last week.
“It was a long summer, just in terms of talking with other teams and trying to figure out what I wanted to do,” Sargent said. “Obviously, I liked my situation in Bremen. I was getting a lot of minutes. It was unfortunate that we went to the second league, and I think because of that, I really saw myself playing in a first league somewhere.”
Sargent was seemingly anointed the Americans’ striker-in-waiting in 2017, when, as a 17-year-old playing up an age bracket, he scored four goals to earn the Silver Boot at the U-20 World Cup. Inking a contract with Bremen on his 18th birthday, Sargent swiftly worked his way through the club’s youth ranks and became a first-team regular.
While consistent Bundesliga playing time was valuable for Sargent, Bremen plunged from a midtable team to a club merely trying to scrape by and avoid relegation. For long stretches, he was a striker without service, asked to diligently put in the work defensively for a team lacking possession and attacking vigor.
“It wasn’t always easy at Bremen,” said U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams, who plays for Bundesliga club RB Leipzig. “Sometimes he wouldn’t get the opportunities that other players would get for other teams, but you saw him fight through that adversity a little bit and battle, and I think that’s what gives him a little bit of an edge. He’s always had that mentality to just be ruthless in front of goal.”
Sargent’s move to Norwich wasn’t without risks: The Canaries, as a newly promoted team, will often be underdogs, and Finland forward Teemu Pukki — who scored 26 times in the second tier last season — will be difficult to dislodge from the starting job.
But when Sargent found himself in transfer limbo this summer, he spoke to U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter and was encouraged to “bet on yourself,” he recalled, by making the leap to the Premier League. The presence of attacker Milot Rashica, his former Bremen teammate, at Norwich added to his comfort with the move. And conversations with Norwich Manager Daniel Farke, who sold Sargent on a proactive playing style, were encouraging as well.
“I just think they really like to play attractive football, keeping the ball on the ground and playing through teams and scoring goals,” Sargent said. “So it’s just different from my experience in Bremen.“
As the U.S. squad opens qualifying with three matches in seven days, Berhalter figures to lean heavily on Sargent. With Jozy Altidore, the Americans’ go-to striker for a decade, phased out of the national team amid injuries and inconsistency, Sargent started the Concacaf Nations League semifinal and final in June as the United States topped Honduras and Mexico to claim that regional title.
Sargent has showcased his mobility, clean holdup play and goal-poaching instincts in a U.S. uniform, scoring a respectable five goals in 16 caps. Although Gyasi Zardes and Daryl Dike also played their way into the striker conversation this summer — scoring two goals apiece as an experimental U.S. squad won the Concacaf Gold Cup — injuries ruled both players out of the upcoming qualifiers, leaving Jordan Pefok of Swiss club Young Boys and 18-year-old FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi to push Sargent.
For a U.S. attack featuring such generational playmaking talents as Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic — who is out Thursday after recently recovering from the coronavirus — and Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna, a consistent striker is seen as the last piece of the puzzle. Between World Cup qualifying and the Premier League campaign, the coming months loom large as Sargent looks to fill that void and live up to the U.S. fan base’s lofty expectations for him.
“There’s fans out there that are very excited for me and want me do well, and there’s fans out there that probably hate me and don’t want me to do well,” Sargent said. “But as you go through this, you’ve kind of got to learn that you can’t listen to what everybody says and just focus on yourself.”
