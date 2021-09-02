An Alabama native who earned unanimous first-team all-American honors in 1989, McCants was a linebacker who teamed up with future Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas to terrorize Crimson Tide opponents. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound McCants brought an impressive mix of size, speed and skill to Tampa Bay after the Buccaneers selected him high in the first round, but he also had a recurring knee issue that, along with injuries suffered in the NFL, led to an addiction to painkillers. Eventually, he said, his consumption of opioids turned into a dependence on street drugs.
“Before [my career] was over with, I was consuming over 183 pills a week, not knowing the effects it had on my liver or my kidneys,” McCants said in a 2015 Vice Sports interview. He was never as effective as a pro as he was in college and was considered a bust when the Buccaneers parted ways with him after just three seasons. Between stints with the Houston Oilers and Arizona Cardinals, McCants played three more years in the NFL before the league — as he put it — “discarded” him.
Following his playing career, McCants struggled with substance-abuse issues and was arrested numerous times for drug possession. He told Vice Sports that it was “more easy to get a line of cocaine or go and get some street drugs after I left the league, because it was all I could afford.” He added that out of despair over a life he felt the NFL helped to derail, he had tried on several occasions to overdose and even pondered committing suicide with a handgun.
McCants would instead decide to help others by sharing his cautionary tale.
“The only thing I want to do now is take all my experiences — good and bad — and spread my story,” he told AL.com last year. “Make sure the next man doesn’t have the same problems and go through the same things that I went through. I want people to go down a better direction than I had to go down. All that doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”
In 2010, McCants became friends with a Florida State student, Robert Blackmon, who would go on to be a St. Petersburg City Council member. Blackmon, who is running for mayor in that city, shared a remembrance via a Facebook post Thursday in which McCants was described as “a changed man” after getting hip replacement surgery in May.
“He could walk again,” Blackmon wrote. “His voice had changed, the monotone replaced with inflection. I would occasionally forget the names of his former teammates, media personalities. And he had started to remind ME, a completely different pattern from years before. We began to talk about his future again. The next 20 years. Buying a boat. His signature grin was back.
“But for every battle I could help him fight, there were others he had to face alone.”
The apartment where McCants was found dead was his residence, shared with a roommate, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
“From where he was when I met him, I’m happy we were able to get as long as we did,” Blackmon told the newspaper. “I just wished he could’ve found more peace and happiness on earth.”