The rankings begin with Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia. Their starting quarterbacks are Bryce Young, Spencer Rattler, D.J. Uiagalelei, C.J. Stroud and JT Daniels. Those men’s hometowns are Pasadena, Calif.; Phoenix; the Inland Empire just east of Los Angeles; Rancho Cucamonga in the San Gabriel foothills near Los Angeles; and Irvine, Calif., in Orange County.
If that conjures some giant vacuum sucking eastward and weakening the Pac-12, a conference whose revival the sport will need to avoid becoming more of a bore, let’s go to the dining table. If the Pac-12 is to end its four-year absence from the College Football Playoff and supply some of the regional variety that always made college football so gloriously funky, then the Pac-12 will need to win more dining tables.
Here in July sat Marcelles Williams. He’s 15 going on 16, and his eyes are studious and savvy. He’s a high school defensive back as was his brother Max, who plays for Southern California, and his brother Macen, who plays for Arizona State. He lives in a world in which flying four or five hours to somewhere seems an unremarkable form of going up the road. Around age 12 or 13, he told his father his top two choices would be Ohio State and Washington.
“And I said, ‘Why Ohio State and Washington?’ ” said that dad at the table, Maxzell Williams, who played defensive back at Nevada. “He said, ‘Because most of their DBs go, you know, first round [to the NFL], and that’s, like, two DB schools that I really like. I was like, ‘Okay, your thinking is a little bit different, and I can’t do anything but respect it.’ ”
Off they went, then, to Columbus, to a Buckeyes camp.
“I don’t think of flights as that long,” Marcelles Williams said, “because I’ve been on so many already, I’ve gotten used to it.” His father chimed in to say his own flight to Nevada back in the day had been the second of his lifetime to that point.
And so then Columbus: “He fell in love with the coaching staff and the program and the atmosphere. And I loved how they loved on him. And they’ve seen the potential that he has right now, as a young guy. I mean, he played great at their academy, dominated.”
He paused.
“And they show you” their NFL-employed alums. “They show you. Film. Pictures. Outline, what round [of the NFL draft]. When they show the film, they show when they first got to Ohio State, their technique, at practice, then they show the same technique and stuff in the game, then they show the same technique and stuff for the NFL team that they got drafted for. Then they go to the next one. I mean, they started with, like, 2000, and they went all the way back, and they just keep going to the next one, to the next one, to the next one.”
And so then to Columbus soon again will go Marcelles, with a group of his St. John Bosco High teammates, to catch Oregon vs. Ohio State on Sept. 11. That will be one of those stern tests of the Pac-12 as the Pac-12 moves to try to ace stern tests.
Since mid-2020, it has a through-and-through football man focused entirely on football, senior associate commissioner Merton Hanks, the former Iowa Hawkeye, San Francisco 49er and Seattle Seahawk, seasoned executive and head of what new commissioner George Kliavkoff called “a football strategic working group led by Merton,” which includes head coaches and athletic directors.
It has that new commissioner, Kliavkoff, a novel hire from MGM Resorts in Las Vegas (and NBC Universal and more before that) who has come off as sharp without being slick, as the kind of guy who has done all the homework and had to do it only once to get it all down.
“Tremendously intelligent, great presence, confident, organized, detailed,” Oregon Coach Mario Cristobal said of Kliavkoff, who rowed at Boston University and studied law at Virginia. “He has a plan.”
“I want to be 100 percent clear,” Kliavkoff said at the league’s media day. “Going forward the Pac-12 conference will make all of our football-related decisions with the combined goals of optimizing CFP invitations and winning national championships,” whether said playoff expands or not.
Told the country needs the Pac-12, Mark Harlan said, “At least it’s nice to be needed.”
Harlan, the Utah athletic director with past terms at Arizona and UCLA before he boomeranged to South Florida and back, counts among both Pac-12 leaders and astute national observers. In an early-summer interview in his office in Salt Lake City, he said, “I will say that since I returned to the league, now three years … one thing that has really struck me is the amount of attention that’s being spent on football, more than, I can say specifically, more than I’ve ever seen.”
Here’s a league with its peerless amount of all-sports championships and Olympians, its peerless collection of college settings but also its peerless run of football-playoff absence and its cheerless view of playoff mainstays such as Clemson and Alabama and Ohio State riding the power of TV, flying west and raiding talent.
“Certainly, you want the young people that grow up in the Pac-12 to dream, play here,” Harlan said. “And we know there was a day when that happened. And so I think getting back to the attention that we’re all spending on this is we have to recognize that that’s happening. Don’t act like that’s not happening. And then individually, each campus, what are we doing? It’s easy to blame a commissioner or a league, but what are we doing as the 12 schools to make sure that those young people stay in the footprint?”
It’s hard, of course, because the more Ohio State gets those defensive backs, the more Ohio State shows that footage and gets those defensive backs, and so it goes.
Karl Dorrell has seen two eras, having coached UCLA from 2003 to 2007 and Colorado since 2020, with the Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans and New York Jets tucked in between.
“I would say the most significant thing that I’ve seen that’s changed is really social media,” he said at media day, soon adding: “Recruiting is different now because recruiting is nationwide now. It used to be regional recruiting where you kind of recruited in your footprint. Because of the exposures, the media, everything they have within their fingertips, they can know about any program across the country.”
“The social media aspect,” Maxzell Williams said, “it made recruiting more sexy on the SEC, how they do things, the platforms that they put out there, when before, you didn't see all of that. You’d only see, like, negative stuff. ‘I don’t want to go play in the South. I don’t want to go play in that humidity.’ Now you see the landscape of how football is played out there. Makes it feel different.”
“Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Mississippi,” his 15-year-old son tweeted Tuesday.
All of it ought to rattle any outdated complacency right out of a kingdom such as Southern California, and lately the Trojans have flashed some fresh recruiting energy among their neighboring Californians. Five-star defensive end Korey Foreman forwent Clemson last offseason. Five-star cornerback Domani Jackson, with his booming charisma and state 100-meter title, picked USC last winter.
Then a mini-theme has surfaced of late. Amid Oregon’s recent recruiting energy, a matter the elder Williams and the parents in his chat group have noticed, there’s this idea of Ducks invading Texas and its vast football treasures. Ranked seventh in recruiting by rivals.com in 2019, ninth in 2020 and third in 2021, Oregon stands at No. 5 at present for 2022, partly because five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks reckoned the 1,800 miles between Houston and Eugene just weren’t all that far anymore.
Sure, it could help the Pac-12 and the college football country if some of the pertinent flights aimed west.