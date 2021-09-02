Thus, targeting players with soft early-season schedules can offer a huge edge.
You should also factor in potential opponents toward the end of the year, particularly in Weeks 15, 16 and 17, when most leagues hold their postseasons. Having players who enjoy a soft projected schedule in those weeks could make it easier to claim bragging rights for the rest of the year.
To determine the projected difficulty of a team’s strength of schedule, we can look at a few factors, including projected wins, opponents’ talent levels (via Pro Football Focus’s secondary, defensive line and linebacker preseason rankings and Football Outsiders’ preseason defense rankings) plus any relevant roster changes. These are then averaged to come up with a simple weekly ranking.
For example, the Detroit Lions passing game has a very difficult start to the season. In Week 1, Detroit has to face the San Francisco 49ers, and in Week 3 the opponent is the Baltimore Ravens. The 49ers are expected to be the fifth-best defense overall per Football Outsiders’ defense-adjusted value over average metric, which measures a team’s overall efficiency. The Ravens have the ninth-best defense, per DVOA, with the anticipated second-best secondary, per Pro Football Focus. Detroit will also have to play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 (boasting an above-average defensive line and secondary plus the ninth-best linebacker corps, per PFF) and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7 (owners of the third-best defense, per DVOA).
The Philadelphia Eagles, by comparison, should see both their passing game and rushing attack succeed early. Their season opener is against the Atlanta Falcons and the projected second-worst defensive line in the NFL. In Week 4, Philly will face the Kansas City Chiefs, with the No. 22 defensive line and below-average linebackers and secondary. A week later, it’s the Carolina Panthers and their 20th-ranked defensive line. In Week 8, it is the Detroit Lions and their 28th-best defensive line.
The numbers below range from one, the most difficult, to 32, the easiest. Red numbers are projected difficult matchups while the green numbers represent softer opponents.
Now for some specific players to upgrade or downgrade based on projected strength of schedule. The average draft positions listed below are from Fantasy Football Calculator as of Sept. 2.
Upgrade
Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals (6.01 ADP)
The Arizona Cardinals are expected to use a running back-by-committee approach, but Edmonds’s workload should increase now that Kenyan Drake is in Las Vegas. Edmonds finished seventh among running backs in receptions (53) last season, and two of the first three defenses he will face are the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Tennessee allowed a 106.3 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks targeting running backs last season and is now relying on a youth movement in the secondary. Jacksonville allowed a league high 83 percent completion rate to pass-catching running backs last season and is expected to have an average linebacking unit and one of the worst secondaries in the NFL.
Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers (6.10 ADP)
The reigning offensive rookie of the year torched opposing defenses for 4,336 passing yards and 31 touchdowns last season and should do similar damage at the starts of 2021, at least once he has his initial opponent, the Washington Football Team, in his rear view mirror. After Washington, the Chargers will face the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, three teams with below-average defensive lines and secondaries. The Raiders and Cowboys should be especially bad, ranking 29th and 31st, respectively, in PFF’s preseason secondary rankings.
The Chargers don’t have smooth sailing during the middle part of the season but they do get favorable matchups in Weeks 13 (Cincinnati Bengals), 15 (Chiefs) and 16 (Houston Texans), games that could occur during your fantasy playoffs.
Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Denver Broncos (undrafted)
Bridgewater was named Denver’s starter in August, but fantasy football leagues appear to be lukewarm to that news, allowing him to go undrafted in 12-team, point-per-reception leagues. That might be a mistake. According to research by Warren Sharp, Bridgewater played the most-difficult slate of games in terms of pass defenses faced last season. This year, he will be at the opposite end of the spectrum, facing the easiest. Most of the softer games will occur after the team’s Week 11 bye, just in time for the fantasy playoffs.
Starting in Week 12, Denver will face the Los Angeles Chargers (20th-best defensive line) and Kansas City Chiefs (22nd-best defensive line) twice each, plus the Detroit Lions (24th-best defensive line and 30th-best secondary), Cincinnati Bengals (25th-best defensive line) and Las Vegas Raiders (26th-best defensive line and 29th-best secondary).
Downgrade
Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers (1.07 ADP)
Running back is a key position, and any player taken in the first round will have to pay dividends all season long for you to contend for a title. So it is worrisome Jones and the Packers will face the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers in back-to-back early-season weeks (Weeks 3 and 4), plus the Washington Football Team in Week 7.
San Francisco stopped 23 percent of rushers at or behind the line of scrimmage last season (sixth-best) and that was largely without Nick Bosa, the 2019 defensive rookie of the year. Pittsburgh has the top defensive line entering 2021, per Pro Football Focus, and Washington is right behind Pittsburgh at No. 2.
Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons (2.06 ADP)
Ridley caught 90 of 143 targets for 1,374 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last season and averaged 11 targets and nearly 20 fantasy points per game when Julio Jones was out of the lineup. Now that Jones has been traded to the Tennessee Titans, Ridley could be even more productive. However, temper those expectations early on.
Ridley and the Falcons will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 and the Washington Football Team in Week 4, two squads with above-average secondaries, per Pro Football Focus. Washington was particularly good at limiting opposing passing attacks last year, allowing 2.5 points fewer per game than we would expect based on the down, distance and field position of each throw, per data from TruMedia.
Other tough spots for Ridley include Week 11 against the New England Patriots (fifth-best secondary), Week 13 against the Bucs again and Week 17 on the road against the Buffalo Bills (fourth-best secondary). Two of those games could be during your fantasy playoffs.
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills (3.09 ADP)
Young, mobile quarterbacks have been considered a cheat code in fantasy football, but Allen’s season appears to be bookended by less-than-ideal matchups. In Weeks 1 and 3 he and the Bills will square off against Pittsburgh and Washington, forcing Buffalo’s offensive line to contend with two of the best defensive fronts in the game. Then, in Weeks 13, 14 and 16 Allen will see New England, Tampa Bay and New England again.
Not only are those secondaries anticipated to be good, Tampa Bay is expected to have the second-best defensive line of 2021 and New England upgraded its defensive line and linebacking corps by adding linebackers Matthew Judon and Kyle Van Noy plus defensive linemen Davon Godchaux, Henry Anderson and Montravius Adams in free agency. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore and defensive end Ronnie Perkins, added in the 2021 draft, should also improve the overall defense.