Anyway, UCF’s offense was great last season (568.1 yards per game, second nationally) while its defense was putrid (491.8 yards allowed per game, 123rd nationally). Quarterback Dillon Gabriel is back after leading the nation in passing yards per game, and the offensive-minded Malzhan has a whole lot to work with when the Golden Knights have the ball.
Avalos was Boise State’s defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2018 before taking the same position at Oregon. He’s hoping that former prep standout Hank Bachmeier can stay healthy at quarterback — he’s missed eight games over two seasons — while leading an offense now guided by coordinator Tim Plough, whose go-go UC Davis offenses led FCS in passing yards the past three seasons.
— Minnesota has beaten Ohio State only three times since 1969 and zero times since a 29-17 road upset in 2000. Only two of those last 11 meetings have finished with a score in single digits, but with an offense that returns nearly everyone except wide receiver Rashod Bateman, whom the Baltimore Ravens took in the first round of the NFL draft, the Gophers could keep things interesting. That is, if a fairly lousy defense improves: Minnesota allowed a Power Five-worst 6.3 yards per rushing attempt last season, had only eight sacks (115th in the nation) and managed just 18 tackles for a loss (123rd nationally).
Defending CFP runner-up Ohio State lost even more key pieces to the NFL than Minnesota: Quarterback Justin Fields, linebacker Pete Werner, center Josh Myers, guard Wyatt Davis, running back Trey Sermon and linebacker Baron Browning all were selected in the first three rounds of the NFL draft. But the Buckeyes have recruited at a level surpassed by perhaps only Alabama over the past few years and their offense — with wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, running back Master Teague III and a proven line giving new quarterback C.J. Stroud plenty of help — should still be top-level. Whether a depleted defense that was subpar for Ohio State’s standards can say the same remains to be seen.
— Temple-Rutgers was originally scheduled to kick off Thursday’s slate but was postponed to Saturday (time TBD) after that part of New Jersey was inundated by historic amounts of rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Wednesday. Photos from outside SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Thursday showed some pretty serious flooding: