Per the New York mandate cited by the league Wednesday, as of Sept. 13 anyone over the age of 12 entering a public facility such as a sports arena or other “indoor gyms and fitness settings” in the city must present proof of at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. That includes players, and in the case of the Nets it would also cover possible entrance to their practice facility in Brooklyn. The Knicks practice outside the city at a facility in Westchester County.