“The prize money continues to grow for first round and even for [qualifying],” added the 181st-ranked Baptiste, who learned to play at Rock Creek Park’s tennis center before enrolling in the full-time training program at College Park’s Junior Tennis Champions Center. “It definitely takes a lot of pressure and weight off your shoulders when you get that first-round check. And it’s a big help for anybody who is outside the top 100 or 150 or so.”