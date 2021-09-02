All of which should signal nothing but unbridled enthusiasm within the Hokies program, particularly on the heels of a coronavirus-marred season in which dozens of players missed games because of positive tests or contact tracing.
Except there’s another distraction to manage, with Coach Justin Fuente’s job security perhaps tied to this year’s performance following losing records in two of the past three seasons.
Fuente is 19-18 since 2018, including 5-6 in 2020, ending a streak of 27 consecutive bowl games that had been the longest active run in the country. Before Fuente’s arrival in 2016, Virginia Tech had 23 consecutive winning seasons under former coach Frank Beamer.
“I’d be really, really [angry] if it did,” Fuente said when asked if the speculation surrounding his status has affected his players. “They don’t need to worry about that. They just need to worry about doing what we’re supposed to do, and it’ll all work out.”
Yet blocking out the noise became a bit more problematic when after last season, Virginia Tech Athletic Director Whit Babcock took the unconventional step of calling a news conference essentially to announce the school would not be parting ways with Fuente, at least for the time being.
Fuente is under contract through 2024, including a buyout of $10 million before Dec. 15, 2021. The buyout had been $12.5 million before Dec. 15, 2020, but Babcock emphasized retaining Fuente was unrelated to finances, although the athletic program suffered, like many others, in that regard because of the pandemic.
The school had renegotiated Fuente’s contract following the 2017 season, when he directed the Hokies to a 19-8 record over two years that included an appearance in the 2016 ACC championship game.
He earned $4.25 million last year, making Fuente the highest paid coach in the commonwealth.
“It’s difficult to be a coach now,” Fuente said. “It’s more difficult than it was 10 years ago. It’s still fun, but there’s a lot of other factors that weren’t in play even 10 years ago, even six years ago.”
Certainly leading a team through a pandemic never crossed Fuente’s mind when he accepted the position, but it has become part of the game-week routine since the start of last season when the Hokies had their opener either canceled or postponed multiple times because of issues related to the virus.
Virginia Tech had 23 players unavailable for its opener last year because of positive tests or contact tracing. Several members of Fuente’s coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, did not participate either because of virus-related complications.
Circumstances grew so dire during the season that some members of the defense were playing out of position, often on short notice, just so Virginia Tech could have the required 11 men on the field. In one game the entire starting defensive backfield was unavailable.
Babcock revealed after the season up to 75 percent of the players and 80 percent of the full-time coaches had contracted the virus.
“Last year there was a lot going on with every team,” Virginia Tech cornerback Chamarri Conner said. “A lot of guys missed a lot of games last year, had to sit out. A lot of young guys picked up experience.”
This year the protocols have changed, with vaccinated players no longer required to undergo regular testing, according to ACC guidelines.
Unvaccinated players must continue to submit to testing, which last season was conducted three times per week. In some instances, players learned the night before kickoff they would not be eligible to play.
Virginia Tech is among six ACC schools that required all students to be vaccinated before going back to campus. The others are Virginia, Wake Forest, Syracuse, Duke and Boston College.
The ACC announced teams that are unable to play this year because of virus complications must forfeit the game in question. There will be no makeup games because of issues related to the virus.
“I haven’t thought of it as a competitive advantage,” Fuente said of requiring vaccines. “Probably mostly because I haven’t paid that much attention to what everybody else is doing, so I haven’t really gone down that road in my thought process. Certainly when [school president Timothy Sands] and his staff made that decision, it alleviated some pressure from me.”
Also easing some apprehension heading into the opener is the health of starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister. The redshirt junior tested positive for coronavirus last summer and missed several weeks of practice. He lost approximately 12 pounds, by his estimation, and never felt in peak physical condition.
He also broke several bones later in the season when offensive lineman T.J. Jackson, who weighs 377 pounds, accidentally stepped on his foot during practice. The pain was so severe that Burmeister recalled feeling sick to his stomach and thereafter played sparingly.
Burmeister did close the year by throwing for 212 yards and a touchdown to spark a 33-15 win against Virginia in the regular season finale, allowing the Hokies to reclaim the Commonwealth Cup. Among the highlights was a 60-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tayvion Robinson in the second quarter.
“The offseason has really helped me with the whole process,” Burmeister said. “Having spring ball this year, being around my guys every single day, I think that I’ve really evolved as a leader, learned how to communicate better, kind of take ownership of the whole offense. I think the guys around me see that and are giving me the opportunity to do so.”