Rivera was hired to help this franchise move beyond that smoldering wreckage, to, as he once put it, help fans judge the team not on where it’s been but where it’s going. Yet perhaps nothing underscores the progress he’s made more than the roster, which now includes just 15 players he inherited from the previous regime.
In all, Rivera has completely cleaned out four position groups — quarterback, running back, tight end and linebacker — and elsewhere retained only starters or pivotal backups. This offseason, the team maintained its youth, added speed and cut loose almost all of the leftover role players, such as cornerback Jimmy Moreland, leaving Allen’s fingerprints faint and faded. Rivera has established the bedrock of his rebuild, the team he’ll rely on in the critical upcoming years of his tenure.
In short, it’s Rivera’s roster now.
If the first flash of progress in the long slog of returning this franchise to contention was last year’s NFC East title, the second was the level of competition this training camp. The battles at many positions were tough, and some spots which were concerns a year ago, such as wide receiver and offensive line, are now highlights in terms of depth. The roster looks unrecognizable even to some of those in the building.
“When I came in here, it was tough. It was a tough pill to swallow,” safety Landon Collins, who arrived in 2019, said during training camp. “I was like, ‘We got to turn this around some kind of way.’ What Ron is doing now, man, he’s done an amazing job. I just want to be a part of it as long as I can, because it’s a special team for sure.”
Of the 15 players Washington has retained, 10 are starters, mostly no-brainers for any coach to keep around, such as receiver Terry McLaurin and defensive end Montez Sweat. Two of the five backups, defensive tackles Matt Ioannidis and Tim Settle, would start on many teams, and two others, receiver Cam Sims and safety Deshazor Everett, not only started last year but could step in again if needed.
Rivera liked the last backup, cornerback Troy Apke, coming out of Penn State. Before Washington drafted him in the fourth round in 2018, Marty Hurney, the former Carolina GM now in Washington as executive vice president of football/player personnel, attended his workout and targeted him in the draft, Rivera said.
Last year, Apke was benched twice after rough stints at free safety, but Rivera kept the 26-year-old, whom he called a “luxury” at defensive back because of his special teams prowess — in a move that was effectively an illustration of the team’s depth.
“’Trap’ is one of the best special teams players in the league,” Rivera said. “I mean, people have to game plan for him as a gunner, as a kickoff coverage guy because of his speed. … He’s a specialist, and if we’re going to be good as a football team, we’ve got to be good on special teams as well.”
It wouldn’t be accurate, however, to say Rivera’s handpicked players always won out over holdovers. For example, for the role of big-body receiver, Washington cut Antonio Gandy-Golden, a fourth-round pick from Rivera’s first draft, and kept Sims, an undrafted free agent signing in 2018.
These moves are, at least in part, the byproduct of the front-office revamp Rivera undertook this offseason. He hired Hurney and general manager Martin Mayhew, among others, to build an experienced brain trust that could help him complete the base of the roster. Mayhew, at the cutdown day news conference, expressed confidence in the collaborative roster-building process they’ve put in place.
“Typically, you’re going to have two or three guys where you’re kind of glad to see those guys go,” he said. “There was nobody like that [this year]. Every single one of those guys, I felt great about. Would love to have them all still be here.”
Those words weren’t empty. On Wednesday afternoon, Washington re-signed 15 of its 27 cuts, including Gandy-Golden, to the practice squad.
Plenty of challenges remain for Washington, but after two years, Rivera is surrounded by his people in the front office and on the field. The question now is whether that team can win.