“It was a fun run,” Russell said of the experience. “Adam Sandler ran a couple times with us. I think he played two games, and then once he left, we all started getting after it a little bit harder. I’ve played with a lot of NBA players before, but all of them at once was kind of different. You’ll get one or two or maybe three in an open run, but to have seven or eight at a time, that was pretty cool.”