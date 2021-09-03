“It was definitely a memorable moment,” Russell said by phone from College Park on Thursday of his road trip to North Philadelphia’s Imhotep Charter a day earlier to hoop it up with Young and Adam Sandler — because why not? — among others.
Sandler is in Philadelphia filming his Netflix movie “Hustle,” in which he plays a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who discovers a generational talent in Spain and brings him to the NBA in hopes of reviving his own career. Russell said one of the movie’s producers recently reached out to him about coming up to Philadelphia to play pickup at Imhotep Charter with some NBA players and members of the crew during a break in shooting. Sandler is an avid basketball player.
“It’s the only time I sweat,” he said on the “Dan Patrick Show” last week.
Russell invited several Maryland teammates — including Eric Ayala, Hakim Hart and Julian Reese — to come along, but because of class schedules and other conflicts, only Terps forward Donta Scott, a fellow Imhotep Charter alum, joined him.
“It was a fun run,” Russell said of the experience. “Adam Sandler ran a couple times with us. I think he played two games, and then once he left, we all started getting after it a little bit harder. I’ve played with a lot of NBA players before, but all of them at once was kind of different. You’ll get one or two or maybe three in an open run, but to have seven or eight at a time, that was pretty cool.”
The NBA talent on the floor Wednesday included Sixers forward Tobias Harris, 7-foot-4 Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic, Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson and Young, who led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals.
Russell and Young actually went head-to-head before, in the first round of the 2018 NCAA tournament. One of the defining moments of Rhode Island’s 83-78 overtime win came midway through the second half, when Russell stole the ball from Young in the backcourt and drained a three-pointer to give the Rams a five-point lead. In his final game before declaring for the NBA draft, the freshman Young scored 28 points in defeat, while Russell had 15 points off the bench.
“Seeing him again after all that, at first I thought it was going to be kind of weird, but it was all love,” Russell said. “He was wishing me the best. . . . He’s an NBA all-star, and I plan to be in the NBA one day, so just going against somebody like that can only make you better.”
When Sandler was on the court, Russell was tasked with guarding the 54-year-old actor, who drained at least one baseline jumper featured in a video that circulated on social media.
“He’s really smart,” Russell, a “Happy Gilmore” and “Grown Ups” fan, said of Sandler, the star of the basketball-themed 2019 crime-thriller “Uncut Gems.” “If he wasn’t playing against all of us, he would’ve looked better. When we were shooting around and warming up, you could tell he really knows how to play. He had a couple of assists.”
Read more from The Post: