And he fell flat on his back, overcome with awe and relief, when his final shot — a forehand blast to an open court — sealed the tiebreaker that clinched the 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 0-6, 7-6 (7-5) victory.
“Without the crowd, I haven’t the possibility to win the match,” Alcaraz told the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, which fell deliriously in love with the young Spaniard over the course of a 4 hour, 7 minute physical contest. “Thank you to the crowd for pushing me up.”
Alcaraz claimed the biggest victory of his young career not by catching the 23-year-old Tsitsipas on an off day. He won the match on merits — with courage, dazzling backhand winners, devilish drop shots and grit.
If some tennis fans see in Alcaraz the next Rafael Nadal, it is understandable.
Nadal, 35, is Spain’s most famous athlete and one of the sport’s more beloved champions, along with 40-year-old Roger Federer. Neither is competing at this year’s U.S. Open to address lingering injuries, suggesting that their careers may be nearing an end. In skipping the season’s final major, they have ceded the opportunity to break the three-way tie for most Grand Slams in men’s history to top-seed Novak Djokovic, who appears on course for a 21st major and a calendar-year Grand Slam.
But the label of “the next Nadal” is not something that is embraced or endorsed by Alcaraz’s coach, former world No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero, who has said it is unnecessary baggage for the teen to shoulder.
Moreover, the right-handed Alcaraz plays his own brand of tennis — more attack-oriented than that of the left-handed Nadal.
Against the 6-foot-4 Tsitsipas, who boasts a variety of strokes and tactics, Alcaraz displayed even greater range and bolder tactics.
Alcaraz hugged the baseline during rallies, rather than lurked well behind it, to better dictate points. He blasted Tsitsipas’s second serves with fury. He deftly disguised his drops shots. And time and again, he painted lines with backhand winners and blitzed cross-court passing shots to make Tsitsipas, fit and quick, look a step slow.
Alcaraz wasn’t Tsitsipas’s only foe.
From the start, the bellicose crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium was against him.
His own father, Apostolos, who serves as his coach, did Tsitsipas no favors, drawing a warning from the chair umpire for improper coaching (via apparent hand signals) during the third-set tiebreaker. A second coaching infraction would have cost Tsitsipas a point penalty.
On several levels, the defeat represented a dramatic reversal of fortune for Tsitsipas. An avid reader and adventurous world traveler, he has developed a wide fan following for his video blogs about his experiences and perceptions. With his refreshing style of play, he has also been highlighted as the face of the sport’s next generation.
But in recent months, Tsitsipas has drawn criticism from fellow players for taking extended breaks at critical junctures in his matches — leaving the court for overly long, yet permissible bathroom breaks. Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray called it “rubbish” after Tsitsipas did exactly that during their first-round match on Monday.
On Wednesday, U.S. Open fans booed Tsitsipas when he took another long break during his second-round match against Adrian Mannarino.
And they were in no mood for a reprise Friday — particularly not against an 18-year-old who was pouring his heart into every shot. So they booed with abandon when Tsitsipas called for the trainer early in the proceedings to evaluate his feet, then changed his socks and shoes.
Their dislike for the Greek gained steam as the match ground on. Fans cheered Tsitsipas’s faults and miss-hits while they cheered every point Alcaraz struck.
The partisanship was laid bare after the fourth set, when Tsitsipas, his clothes drenched in sweat, headed off court for a bathroom break. He was booed mercilessly. But when Alcaraz decided to take a break, too, he was cheered as he followed Tsitsipas off court.
Asked afterward how he interpreted the boos, Tsitsipas said: “Look, I’m not pretending that everyone loves me … My intentions are not to be loved by everyone.”
He acknowledged he was surprised by the intensity but added that “it doesn’t matter.”
Alcaraz proved his mettle in the fifth set. He had failed to win a single game in the fourth set, so it was reasonable to assume he was emotionally and physically spent.
But if he was winded, he didn’t show it. Nor was he daunted by the stage or the stakes. Rather than tense up, Alcaraz attacked.
The crowd loved every shot he tried, regardless of whether it worked, and treated Tsitsipas like a cast-aside old flame.
