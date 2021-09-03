Nadal, 35, is Spain’s most famous athlete and one of the sport’s more beloved champions, along with 40-year-old Roger Federer. Neither is competing at this year’s U.S. Open to address lingering injuries, suggesting that their careers may be nearing an end. In skipping the season’s final major, they have ceded the opportunity to break the three-way tie for most Grand Slams in men’s history to top-seed Novak Djokovic, who appears on course for a 21st major and a calendar-year Grand Slam.