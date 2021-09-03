Change is not invariably bad, and the legal change that allows college athletes to profit from their own name, image and likeness (NIL) will not crumble stadiums. Despite the NCAA’s scarifying prediction that it would lead to the immediate death of autumn, the season is coming on. As the ground gets firmer in the cold, tailgaters will enjoy the warming delights of bourbon outdoors before noon and stadium crowds will bob in their warring colors as they issue their guttural incantations, as they ever have. On the field, the players will be as fervent as they ever were, lusting for success, trying on stardom but still young and rehearsing for adulthood.