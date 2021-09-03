1. LSU: The No. 16 Tigers, less than two years removed from parlaying one of the greatest offensive juggernauts in the sport’s history into a national title and now coming off a 5-5 season when they far too often took the phrase “defense optional” literally, are truly one of 2021’s wild card teams. Ed Orgeron’s bunch probably isn’t 15-0 good, but they’ll be tested in an opening trip to the Rose Bowl against UCLA. Win, and it’s not hard to imagine LSU being 4-0 entering an Oct. 2 date with Auburn.