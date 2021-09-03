But things aren’t normal, in a way college football has a gift for creating. South Carolina’s starting quarterback will be Zeb Noland, who just weeks ago was settling into a role as a graduate assistant with the Gamecocks after seemingly wrapping up his playing career at North Dakota State in the spring.
When projected starter Luke Doty suffered a mid-foot sprain in August, South Carolina took a look at Noland out of necessity. And while Doty could return soon, Noland’s starting nod still makes for a fascinating subplot in a game that otherwise would not be. It’s a reminder of how college football’s variety, however bizarre it can be at times, is undeniably one of the sport’s compelling strengths.
The Fi$her King
Jimbo Fisher already had one of college football’s sweetest coaching contracts before this season. Then it got better this week.
Fisher, lured to College Station with a fully guaranteed 10-year, $75 million deal in December 2017, received a three-year extension and a bump in pay to $9 million annually after going 26-10 in his first three seasons with the Aggies.
Oh, and he still has no buyout to pay should he change jobs.
This is no knock against Fisher, who would be foolish to turn down a raise. But, in general, it is another remarkable moment for high-profile athletic administrators who back up several armored trucks worth of money while competing with … whom exactly?
The list of schools willing to pay a football coach $7.5 million a year (let alone $9 million) isn’t particularly long — and it is probably shorter than two years ago thanks to the pandemic’s impact on bottom lines. And without a buyout, there’s nothing stopping Fisher from leaving if he was so inclined.
Texas A&M offered up the new deal after the Aggies posted just their second top-five finish in the Associated Press poll in 64 years. Just imagine how much more cash they’ll throw at him if he brings home the school’s first national title since 1939.
Five with the most at stake
1. LSU: The No. 16 Tigers, less than two years removed from parlaying one of the greatest offensive juggernauts in the sport’s history into a national title and now coming off a 5-5 season when they far too often took the phrase “defense optional” literally, are truly one of 2021’s wild card teams. Ed Orgeron’s bunch probably isn’t 15-0 good, but they’ll be tested in an opening trip to the Rose Bowl against UCLA. Win, and it’s not hard to imagine LSU being 4-0 entering an Oct. 2 date with Auburn.
2a. Clemson and 2b. Georgia: Neither team’s playoff aspirations would go kaput with a loss — especially a close loss to another top-10 stalwart. That said, the tussle in Charlotte, is the best game of the weekend, and the winner should have a victory about as close to certain as possible to retain significant value as the season unfolds.
3a. Penn State and 3b. Wisconsin: Both programs had disappointing pandemic seasons; Penn State was 4-5 after dropping its first five, while the Badgers went 4-3. Both bring plenty of starting experience back. And both could very well end up scrambling for position on the Big Ten tier just below Ohio State. It’s an especially vital opener for the No. 19 Nittany Lions, who also face Auburn, Indiana and Iowa in the first half of their schedule.
4. Indiana: It’s the most anticipated season of Hoosier football in … well, let’s just say it’s been a while. Indiana went 6-2 last fall, and Michael Penix Jr. was one of the truncated season’s most electrifying players before he suffered a torn ACL. The No. 17 Hoosiers get an early barometer against No. 18 Iowa, a team that reliably goes 8-4 or 9-3 and is a good bet to do so again.
5. Miami: The No. 14 Hurricanes meet No. 1 Alabama in Atlanta, and the Crimson Tide tends to turn these neutral-site openers into soul-crushing romps. To wit: 41-14 (2012 vs. Michigan), 35-10 (2013 vs. Virginia Tech), 33-23 (2014 vs. West Virginia), 35-17 (2015 vs. Wisconsin), 52-6 (2016 vs. Southern California), 24-7 (2017 vs. Florida State), 51-14 (2018 vs. Louisville) and 42-3 (2019 vs. Duke). Now 20 years removed from its last national title, Miami isn’t supposed to win this game. But armed with a veteran, capable quarterback in D’Eriq King and plenty of returnees, it could use a respectable showing as it comes off an 8-3 season.
Heisman watch
The preseason favorites can move into this feature as soon as they take the field. But for now, the stars of Week 0 have earned a moment in the sun.
1. RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA: The Michigan transfer rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns in his Bruins debut — and did it on six carries in the first 18½ minutes of a 44-10 drubbing of Hawaii. That will earn him some of the spotlight when the Bruins play host to LSU on Saturday.
2. QB Nick Starkel, San Jose State: This admittedly includes some goodwill from last fall, when the former Texas A&M and Arkansas quarterback led the Spartans to a Mountain West title. He torched Southern Utah for 394 yards, four touchdowns and an interception while tacking on a rushing score in a 45-14 rout.
3. QB Jake Haener, Fresno State: The Mountain West strikes twice. Haener was a crisp 20 of 26 for 331 yards and three touchdowns against a still-porous Connecticut defense playing for the first time since 2019.
4. QB Artur Sitkowski, Illinois: The former Rutgers starter came off the bench to lead the Illini to a 30-22 victory over Nebraska, compiling the sort of stat line that’s going to work just fine for a Bret Bielema offense: 12 of 15, 124 yards, two touchdowns, no turnovers.
5. WR Jacob Cowing, Texas-El Paso: Say hello to the current FBS receiving leader. Cowing, a second team all-Conference USA pick last season, hauled in five catches for 158 yards and a touchdown as the Miners shrugged off New Mexico State, 30-3, to claim the two trophies — the Brass Spittoon and the Silver Spade — that go to the winner of the Battle of I-10.