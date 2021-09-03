Gambino would not have blamed him for taking it easy. Casey didn’t, though, further spiking the coach’s interest. At BC, he was always full tilt, with Gambino and the staff having to sometimes reign him in. Maybe going first to third on that single was too risky. No, he couldn’t serve as the Eagles’ closer for every game of a weekend series. But Casey did often move from right field to pitching in the ninth, his jersey caked in dirt, face smeared with sweat and eye black. Gambino recalls a fastball-change-up combination that was virtually unhittable.