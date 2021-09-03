All times Eastern
Time
Game
TV
6 p.m.
No. 10 North Carolina at Virginia Tech
ESPN
7 p.m.
Duke at Charlotte
CBS Sports Network
7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Wake Forest
ACC Network
9 p.m.
Michigan State at Northwestern
ESPN
9 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Colorado
Pac-12 Network
9 p.m.
South Dakota State at Colorado State
Fox Sports 1
— Much of the discussion entering the North Carolina-Virginia Tech game has centered on the job security of Hokies Coach Justin Fuente, who is just 19-18 since 2018 and last season failed to lead Virginia Tech to a bowl game for the first time since 1992 (to be fair, the team had more than its share of pandemic-related issues). But on the opposite end of the coaching-success spectrum has been the return of Mack Brown, who at 70 has the Tar Heels ranked in the preseason top 10 for the first time since 1997, the final year of his initial tenure in Chapel Hill. Having a Heisman Trophy contender and third-year starter at quarterback certainly helps: Sam Howell threw 30 touchdown passes against only seven interceptions last season. As does returning all but one starter from last season’s Orange Bowl loss to Texas A&M. Howell and Co. amassed some eye-popping numbers against the Hokies last year in a 56-45 track meet — 656 total yards, 8 touchdowns, 399 rushing yards and 9.9 yards per play — but Virginia Tech’s defense was at its most depleted by the pandemic at the time. At mostly full health, the Hokies should put up more resistance Friday night.
— Of the two other Friday night games involving ACC teams, Duke-Charlotte is expected to be much more competitive (Old Dominion, which visits Wake Forest, did not field a team in 2020 because of the pandemic, so who knows what we’ll get there). Yes, the Blue Devils hung 53 points on the 49ers last season for one of their two wins, but Charlotte’s bedraggled defense gets some help this season with transfers from Notre Dame, Iowa State and Kansas State. Duke’s offense, meantime, is fairly riddled with question marks, particularly at the skill positions. Vegas has set the Blue Devils as favorites of around a touchdown here, but only one of their 11 games last season was decided by single digits — a seven-point loss to Virginia Tech.
— Pat Fitzgerald’s coaching tenure at Northwestern, which is entering its 16th season, has been something to behold: three 10-win seasons (remember, this is Northwestern), 10 bowl bids (with wins in four straight), five appearances in the final AP top 25 poll (between 1949 and 2011, that had happened exactly twice). But every once in a while the Wildcats put up a stinker, and it usually happens immediately after a high point. Witness the 5-7 campaign in 2013, right on the heels of the program’s first 10-win season in 17 years. Or the 7-6 season in 2016 — again immediately following a 10-win year — that included a horrific 7-6 loss to FCS school Illinois State. Or the 3-9 mark in 2019 after Northwestern had combined to go 19-8 the previous two seasons. Anyway, this season the Wildcats are coming off a Big Ten division title but must replace their longtime defensive coordinator and a whole mess of talent that’s now gone. Northwestern starts with Michigan State, which is looking to rise above something resembling mediocrity in Mel Tucker’s second season.