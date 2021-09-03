— Much of the discussion entering the North Carolina-Virginia Tech game has centered on the job security of Hokies Coach Justin Fuente, who is just 19-18 since 2018 and last season failed to lead Virginia Tech to a bowl game for the first time since 1992 (to be fair, the team had more than its share of pandemic-related issues). But on the opposite end of the coaching-success spectrum has been the return of Mack Brown, who at 70 has the Tar Heels ranked in the preseason top 10 for the first time since 1997, the final year of his initial tenure in Chapel Hill. Having a Heisman Trophy contender and third-year starter at quarterback certainly helps: Sam Howell threw 30 touchdown passes against only seven interceptions last season. As does returning all but one starter from last season’s Orange Bowl loss to Texas A&M. Howell and Co. amassed some eye-popping numbers against the Hokies last year in a 56-45 track meet — 656 total yards, 8 touchdowns, 399 rushing yards and 9.9 yards per play — but Virginia Tech’s defense was at its most depleted by the pandemic at the time. At mostly full health, the Hokies should put up more resistance Friday night.