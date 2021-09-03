Jamal is set to start at cornerback for Navy on Saturday as the Midshipmen open the season at home against Marshall. This is just the third start of his career and another milestone on a long, self-propelled journey for the senior. Debora’s stroke was a life-changing event, but Glenn was already a pretty mature kid. At 10, he won the Junior Olympics in taekwondo as a black belt. Years later, Glenn would make the one-way 90-minute trek that included the bus, the train, the metro and nearly a mile walk to attend Maret School in D.C. with his parents unable to drive him from Laurel. And when LaVelle wanted Jamal to keep his options open during the football recruitment process, particularly with an eye on Columbia University, Jamal sat at the kitchen table and made his pitch. The combination of being challenged, being in the presence of exceptional classmates and the ability to major in cyber operations made Navy the preferred destination.