LaVelle rattles off the date as if it were yesterday and not Oct. 24, 2016. That’s when his wife, Debora, suffered a stroke while driving onto the freeway from work to their home in Laurel, Md. The car was totaled, and she was rushed to Anne Arundel Medical Center. The stroke would have lingering physical effects for Debora and would change the entire family dynamic.
“When this happened, growing up fast, kind of took like a whole different step,” Glenn said. “Dad was really just focused on my mom. So having to take care of myself a lot. He did take care of us, obviously … but I didn’t want to be a burden to him at all. So I had to grow up that way, take care of my sister. Pretty rough time mentally. So just learned how to manage my emotions and stuff. It helped prepare me.
“That’s probably the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through in my life. And it also just put things in perspective. You never know what could happen. I mean, it was literally like a normal school day, and then I just got a call from my dad, like, ‘Mom’s in the hospital.’ So just put everything in perspective and not take things for granted.”
LaVelle added, “He really didn’t have much of a choice. He and our daughter, Ebone, were put in position where they didn’t have the luxury of just relying on the mom to do X, Y and Z.”
Jamal is set to start at cornerback for Navy on Saturday as the Midshipmen open the season at home against Marshall. This is just the third start of his career and another milestone on a long, self-propelled journey for the senior.
Debora’s stroke was a life-changing event, but Glenn was already a pretty mature kid. At 10, he won the Junior Olympics in taekwondo as a black belt. Years later, Glenn would regularly make a 90-minute trip that included a bus, a train, Metro and nearly a mile walk to attend Maret School in D.C., with his parents unable to drive him from Laurel. And when LaVelle wanted Jamal to keep his options open during the football recruitment process, particularly with an eye on Columbia University, Jamal sat at the kitchen table and made his pitch. The combination of being challenged, being in the presence of exceptional classmates and being able to major in cyber operations made Navy the preferred destination.
“He won his case,” LaVelle acknowledged. “He’s much more observant than a lot of his peers. We call him the quiet professor. He just kind of sits back and scopes things out. Doesn’t really commit to anything, which I think is prudent. But once he has committed to something, he’s all in.”
That approach has followed Glenn to Navy, where he waited until his junior year before seeing the field. The 5-foot-11, 181-pounder was a special teams contributor and made a pair of starts at cornerback in two of the final three games of 2020. The coaching staff is quick to note the same traits his father does: Jamal is a quiet kid who goes about his business in a workmanlike fashion. Senior Michael McMorris is the only cornerback to make more than two starts last season, so Glenn has grown into a leader.
Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry pointed to the way he rose from scout team to special teams to backup to starter without complaining as an example for others.
“It’s all a credit to his character,” Newberry said. “You know, when things don’t go your way you get some guys that complain, blame other people, blame the coaches, blame something else. And he’s a guy that when things weren’t going his way, he just worked harder and knew that he’d someday get an opportunity, and when he did, he took full advantage of it. He doesn’t say a whole lot. He’s kind of a quiet guy.
“He’s just a great kid who’s really sharp. He’s really mature, carries himself in a certain way. And I’ve just got a lot of respect for him as a person and what he’s been through, what he’s done.”
Coach Ken Niumatalolo added: “The kid’s the salt of the earth. … You’re really happy for those kind of kids that just stay the course.”
Glenn says he wants to lead by example. In truth, that’s all he knows. Discipline was always preached in his household. Dedication to taekwondo deepened it. Then he had to step up to look after his sister, even though he’s only a year older. Those days revolved around trips to school, the hospital and home.
Now he’s a leader at a university full of and dedicated to developing exactly that.
“Most things I’ll face now won’t compare to what that was,” Glenn said. “And I had to experience that at such a young age. I was, like, 16. So it really just taught me to grow up and keep things in perspective.”